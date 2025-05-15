Former Gonzaga standout Julian Strawther comes up big as Nuggets beat Thunder to force Game 7

From wire services

Backed into every conceivable corner, the Denver Nuggets kept their season alive with a 119-107 Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena in Denver.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was exceptional for the Thunder on Thursday, leading all scorers with 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting. But Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Denver’s role players were overwhelming. Jokic amassed 29 points, 14 boards and eight assists. Christian Braun added 23, 11 and five.

And then there was Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), who played the best game of his two-year pro career at the perfect time. With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Game 6 was deadlocked at 80. Strawther knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer on an assist from Murray. He drilled another from the corner two possessions later. He laid in a pass from Murray with six seconds left.

THE JULIAN STRAWTHER GAME 😤



🔥 15 PTS

🔥 3-4 3-PT FG

🔥 Helps force Game 7 pic.twitter.com/CKT8ye21cH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 16, 2025

In a 10-0 Denver run, Strawther contributed eight. He finished the night with 15 points, all in the last 14 minutes of game time. He entered Game 6 with 14 total points in the series.

Strawther’s former GU teammate Chet Holmgren scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for OKC.