Prep roundup: Behind Addi Jay’s no-hitter, Mt. Spokane softball wins 3A district title; Track and field district highlights

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball





Mt. Spokane 9, Hermiston (Ore.) 0: Addi Jay struck out 18 in a no-hitter and the second-seeded Wildcats (23-0) defeated the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (10-13) to claim the District 6 3A title.

McKenzie Morris hit a grand slam and Kayden Bradeen knocked in three for Mt. Spokane.

Both teams advance to state next weekend in Lacey.

Track and field





District 6 4A

Mead’s Simon Rosselli threw the discus 183 feet, 1 inch and the shot put 56-1 to win both.

Jaeland Leman of Mead placed first in the 110m hurdles with 14.21 seconds and the 300m hurdles with 39.47. Leman was also the anchor of the second place 4x100 relay team.

Cale Stinebaugh of Ferris threw the discus 137 feet, 9 inches and the shot put 39-8.5 for first place in each event.

Charlotte Dix of Lewis and Clark placed first in the 200m with a PR 25.86 and took second in the 100m with 12.25 (PR). Dix was the first leg of the winning 4x200 relay team and second place 4x100 relay team.

Jonah Keller of Gonzaga Prep placed first in the 200m with 21.57 seconds (PR), ran a PR for 100m with 11.11 for second place, and was a member of the third place 4x100 relay team.

District 6 3A





Laine Gardner and Makenna Ritter of Mt. Spokane placed first and second in three sprint events. Each ran a PR in the 100m (11.89, 11.98), 200m (24.68, 24.87) and 400m (55.81, 56.65). Gardner was also the anchor of the second place 4x200 relay.

Kade Brownell of Mt. Spokane was at the top of board in three events. Brownell placed first in the 800m with 1:55.65, 1600m with 4:08.60 and the 3200m clocking at 9:17.48.

Addy MacArthur of University threw the discus 145-1 and the shot put 45-0.25 for first place in both events.

Ryelan Horntvedt of Cheney placed first in the 100m with a PR of 11.20 seconds and in the 200m with a PR of 22.24. Horntvedt was also a member of the second place 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

Kaden Hooper of Shadle Park placed first in the long jump with 21 feet, 6.25 inches and was a member of the winning 4x100 relay team.

Brooklyn Lawrence of North Central took first place in the pole vault with 11 feet.

Millie Bruck of Ridgeline had a PR of 5 feet in the high jump for first place.

Davina Kotecka of Central Valley placed second in the 100m hurdles at 15.44 seconds (PR) and the 300m hurdles with 47.12 (PR).