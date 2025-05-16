Updated Fri., May 16, 2025 at 4:37 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Adrian I. Richter Wilson and Breanna N. Warner, both of Spokane.

Jeremiah M. Powell Wallace, of Oldtown, Idaho, and Grace R. Taylor, of Coeur d’Alene.

Stephen E. Cannon and Kaitlyn M. Grafing, both of Spokane.

Connor T. McBride and Rachel A. Schmaltz, both of Spokane Valley.

Dennis A. Komarov, of Deer Park, and Maria A. Gorbunov, of Cheney.

Owen A. Baroli and Kathleen R. Daman, both of Moscow, Idaho.

Carter A. Iverson, of Post Falls, and Reanna J. Vela Martinez, of Kennewick.

David L. Makepeace and Ashleigh C. Brown, both of Spokane.

Kevin A. Lopez Lacayo and Jasmin L. Troyer, both of Spokane Valley.

Corbin B. Morley and Julia N. Lupkes, both of Spokane Valley.

Jon A. Kurz and Sheyenne M. Dunkle, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam C. F. Zitting, of Humansville, Mo., and Katie J. Cherrington, of Deer Park.

Austin M. Seemann and Naikita N. Seymore, both of Mead.

Sawyer K. Jordan and Cora S. Martin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Sarah Culps, et al., restitution of premises.

Deer Park Investors VII LLC v. Tami Morgan, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Ruby Marks, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Carol Olson, restitution of premises.

Greenrich Village LLC v. Jon McCormick, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Kenyon Harris, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jonathan Allen, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Robert C. Schroeder, money claimed owed.

Austin Iacolucci and Katie Iacolucci v. Wood Run Renovate and Repair LLC, Sharman Phillpot and The North River Insurance Co., complaint.

Tina Reynolds v. Big Foot Fetish LLC, complaint.

Harley C. Douglass v. Deanna Malcom, complaint.

Yost Gallagher Construction v. Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Co., complaint

B.O. and G.P. v. State of Wash., Department of Children, Youth and Families, complaint.

Rajona K. Moore v. Scott I. Wright, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Morris, Lloyd L., Jr. and Katherine J.

Gallagher, Christopher T. and Joy E.

Revelles, Angel R. and Klein, Astrid L.

Brody, Sarah E. and Benjamin C.

Rothstein, Justin P. and Brett

Knowles, Shadow and Hiatt, Alex

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Jeffrey Best, 48; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti C. Walker

Lindsey N. Hornbeck, 32; eight hours of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Musa K. Ishag, 45; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan M. Hovland, 22; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, possession of burglary tools.

Jaden C. Judd-Dally, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Robert C. Legg, 44; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Paul R. Lugo, 65; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny Zappone

Alisha M. Anderson, 45; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Caitlin M. Clark, 58; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Chad A. Fausett, 46; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.