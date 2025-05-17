Course directory: A quick guide to golf courses throughout the area
Avondale GC: Hayden Lake, (208) 772-5963. (avondalegolfcourse.com)
Bryden Canyon GC: Lewiston, (208) 746-0863 (brydencanyongolf.com).
Chewelah (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 935-6807 (chewelahgolf.com).
Circling Raven GC: Worley, (800) 523-2464 (cdacasino.com/golf).
Coeur d’Alene GC: (208) 765-0218 (cdagolfclub.com).
Coeur d’Alene Resort: (208) 667-4653 (cdaresort.com/play/golf).
Colfax GC: (509) 397-2122, (colfaxgolf.com).
Dominion Meadows GC: Colville, (509) 684-5508 (colvillegolf.com).
Deer Park G&CC: (509) 276-5912 (deerparkgolf.com).
Downriver GC: Spokane, (509) 327-5269 (my.spokanecity.org/golf/downriver).
Esmeralda GC: Spokane, (509) 487-6291 (my.spokanecity.org/golf/esmeralda).
Harrington (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 253-4308 (golfharrington.com).
Highlands GC: Post Falls, (208) 773-3673 (the highlandsgc.com).
Idaho Club: Sandpoint, (208) 265-2345. (theidahoclub.com/Nicklaus-signature-course/).
Indian Canyon GC: Spokane, (509) 747-5353 (my.spokanecity.org/golf/Indian-canyon).
Latah Creek GC: Spokane, (509) 448-1212 (spokanecounty.org/1141/Latah-Creek).
Liberty Lake GC: (509) 255-6233 (spokanecounty.org/1210/Liberty-Lake).
The Links GC: Post Falls, (208) 777-7611 (golfthelinks.net).
MeadowWood GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 255-9539 (spokanecounty.org/1234/MeadowWood)
Mirror Lake GC: Bonners Ferry, (208) 267-5314 (bonnersferry.id.gov/mirror-lake-golf-course).
Palouse Ridge GC: Pullman, (509) 335-4342 (palouseridge.com).
Pine Acres: Spokane, (509) 466-9984 (bit.ly/3fXDi7J).
Pinehurst (Idaho) GC: (208) 682-2013 (pinehurst.com).
Crystal Springs/Pomeroy (Wash.) GC: Pomeroy, (509) 843-1197.
Ponderosa Springs: Coeur d’Alene, (208) 664-1101 (ponderosaspringsgolf.com).
Prairie Falls GC: Post Falls, (208) 457-0210 (prairiefallsgolfclub.com).
Priest Lake GC: (208) 443-2525 (golfpriestlake.com).
Quail Ridge GC: Clarkston, (509) 758-8501 (golfquailridge.com).
The Creek at Qualchan GC: Spokane, (509) 448-9317 (my.spokanecity.org/golf/qualchan).
Ranch Club GC: Priest River, Idaho, (208) 448-1731 (ranchclubgolfcourse.com).
Ritzville (Wash.) GC: (509) 659-9868.
Sandpoint Elks GC: (208) 263-4321 (elkslodgesandpoint.com/golf).
Shoshone G&TC: Kellogg, (208) 784-0161 (shoshonegolf.com).
St. John (Wash.) G&CC: (509) 648-3259.
St. Maries GC: (208) 245-3842.
Stoneridge GC: Blanchard, Idaho, (800) 952-2948 (stoneridgeidaho.com).
Twin Lakes Village GC: Rathdrum, (208) 687-1311 (golftwinlakes.com).
Tekoa (Wash.) GC: (509) 284-5607 (tekoacc.com).
University of Idaho GC: Moscow, Idaho, (208) 885-6171 (uidaho.edu/golfcourse).
Trailhead GC: Liberty Lake, (509) 928-3484 (libertylakewa.gov/golf).
Wandermere GC: Spokane, (509) 466-8023 (wandermere.com).
Note: Contact course for daily rates.