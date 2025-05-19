Historic Looff Carrousel goes ‘accessible, accommodating and inclusive’ Sunday afternoon for kids with disabilities to ride easy

Adrianna Sampey hangs on tight to her son Archer, 5, as they take spin on the Looff Carrousel on Sunday in Spokane’s Riverfront Park during the Rosalie Murrey Foundation’s sensory-friendly event for kids with disabilities who may otherwise be overwhelmed by sights and sounds. (DAN PELLE/FOR THESPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

For four hours Sunday, the historic Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park silenced its signature circus tunes and dimmed its colorful flashing lights for an afternoon of free rides for kids with disabilities who may otherwise find the attraction overwhelming.

For neurodiverse kids, such as those who have autism and other disabilities, the regular offerings at the carousel may be overstimulating, and many kids require a less engaging environment to thrive because their senses are more attuned to stimulants.

“It’d be like if you’re stuck to a pair of headphones trying to concentrate on something, with loud music playing on one side and something else on the other, you can’t focus,” explained Ashley Nuttall, who brought her partner, Zac Nuttall, and two young children who have autism to ride the carousel.

It’s the second year the local nonprofit Rosalie Murrey Memorial Foundation has hosted the Accessible, Accommodating and Inclusive Event.

“It’s just a joyful celebration for families and highlighting what inclusion can be and what it looks like, and putting that on display for the community,” said the foundation’s Executive Director Julia German-Murrey, mother of the late Rosalie Murrey.

The inspiration for German-Murrey’s organization, Rosalie died in her sleep at age 3 in 2021. She had a rare genetic disorder that resulted in developmental delays, but was otherwise healthy, her mom said. One of Rosalie’s favorite things to do was ride the Looff Carrousel with her mom who quit her job to be Rosalie’s full-time caregiver.

Now, German-Murrey beams watching Rosalie’s legacy live on in part through the more than 1,000 people who came to the event.

“That’s where all of this care comes from, is making the inclusion intentional for everybody and to be a model of what inclusion can be. Because so often people are afraid to attempt to do something, because what if it doesn’t work? What if my kid has too much sensory input, and as a result they have what looks like a tantrum, but it’s actually just overstimulated, what if? What if? What if?” German-Murrey said. “We can try and eliminate as many what -ifs as possible to make families feel like they can come and be a part of the fun.”

Not only were lights and sounds stifled to make the ride more relaxing for those overwhelmed by high-sensory input, occupational and physical therapist volunteers lined the ride to help prop up riders on their horses if they had a physical disability that kept them from staying seated. Volunteers also set up a medical device charging station for families to “eliminate all barriers” that might bar one from coming out, German-Murrey said.

“As a mother, it just hurts your heart for your kid to be not involved,” said Emma Jackson, who brought her 9-year-old son, Liam Colwell, who has cerebral palsy, visual impairment and epilepsy.

It was almost all smiles from the riders Sunday afternoon, most lining up for another spin immediately after departing the ride. But for moments when kids needed a minute of calm, the foundation ensured there also were therapist volunteers stationed in a “sensory room,” filled with calming toys should a kid need a break.

For the families who brought their children, the event allowed them to give their kids the classic sense of childhood whimsy on the carousel that they’d otherwise forgo.

“All my life, I’ve always been the one that’s been moved out of everything because I’m not normal,” Zac Nuttall said after he helped his daughter Emma apply a temporary tattoo. “I have ADHD and process things different, and I don’t like crowds. So things like this for my kids, I think it’s awesome.”

Ashley Nuttall said she’s noticed an increase of events tailored especially for disabilities, like a toned-down night at Silverwood Theme Park where kids of all mobilities can ride roller coasters that her sound-sensitive kids love to attend.

“I think people realize how much they’re shut out of things,” she said as she colored a picture with her son, Ben, who wore headphones to block out noise.

Emma, 6, loved the carousel. A miniature adrenaline junky, her favorite part of the ride is “how fast it is.”

While designed with the kids in mind, the event also offered a reprieve for parents and families, many already knew each other from their kids’ schools or online groups for parents of kids with disabilities.

“It also helps me feel less judged, like if my kid has a meltdown in the middle of this, I’m not judged,” Ashley Nuttall said. “Everybody understands that we all have kids who need extra help.”