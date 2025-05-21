Updated Wed., May 21, 2025 at 5:04 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eric G. Jacobson and Olivia K. Butterman, both of Bristol, Vt.

Kyle B. Amonson and Sheri L. Tripp, both of Spokane.

Kirill Golokhov and Krystal S. Reque, both of Spokane Valley.

Givenchy Caudio and Rayanna M. Tensley, both of Spokane.

Benjamin P. Griggs and Keara M. Cotter, both of Otis Orchards.

Esteban L. Solorio and Melanie G. Osorio, both of Spokane Valley.

Geno A. Dyke, of Rathdrum, and Cheyenne L. Tulley, of Pullman.

Ashton K. Hamilton Becker and Sierra R. Brock, both of Medical Lake.

Christopher P. Miner and Michele A. Morgan, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Ammon W. Tuttle, of Teton, Idaho, and Caitlyn E. Wendt, of Rexburg, Idaho.

Richard T. Houston and Jessica L. Tapia, both of Spokane Valley.

Nabi A. Khan and Greta L. Gordon, both of Spokane.

Roman O. Lisovenko and Elizabeth S. Scherbakov, both of Spokane.

Levi A. Banks and Jennifer R. Gottlieb, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Jason Marriott, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Jonathan Eirls, et al., restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Edwrd Arbuckle, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Kristina Garza, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Troy Meshell, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Carrisa Neher, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Matt McMillan, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Troy Bussey, et al., restitution of premises.

Imperial Apts LLC v. Mohammed Aldahban, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Mauliana Smith, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Lyle Horton, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Daniel Allen, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Mohamed Samura, restitution of premises.

SVN Cornerstone Management LLC v. Roy L. Neal, et al., restitution of premises.

Marguerite A. McLaughlin v. Myra B. Howerton, seeking quiet title.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Charles F. Johnson, restitution of premises.

JRTJR Sole Patch LLC v. Christopher Oyolokor, Sr., restitution of premises.

Ron Chatburn v. Curtis E. Burgett, restitution of premises.

US National Bank Association v. Cheyenne Brundage, money claimed owed.

Wayne M. Thompson v. Cordell Miller, complaint.

Paula Wyatt and Robert Wyatt v. Jun Yagawa, complaint.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Derek N. Sczenski, 43; 102 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic burglary and second-degree domestic assault.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hutchinson, Kirk A. and Julia R.

Wilhelm, Michael A. and Andrea M.

Ramsell, Joseph A. and Mikayla N.

Martin, Laura A. and Kent D.

True, Joshua E. and Kia C.

Wilkinson, Billie J. and John H.

Mecham, Lauren F. and Devin R.

Brightwell, Jamie L. and Dakota A.

Ryan, Pamela C. and Murphy, Eddy D.

Allen, Taryn K. and Christopher L.

Howe, Bruce and Christina

Edwards, Ann H. and Gary A.

Ingersoll, Keith J. and Snook, Joelene

Shoults, Aaron R. and Malia

Bradley, Rodney A. K. and Karen E.

Green, Miranda and Jacobs, Christopher

Williamson, Paul R. and Sarah E.

Combs, Tiffany J. and Joshua O.

Zita, Kendra and Michael

Acevedo, Merielm and Luis A.

Allison, Nathan D. and Wick Allison, Ann

Petrilli, Jill E. and Justin R.

Steel, Kevin J. and Jennifer A.

Umana, Beverly E. and Calvario Sanchez, Guillermo N.

Legal separations granted

Kessler, Samantha M. and Alex M.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brandon S. Christopher, 54; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shanelle M. Harvey, 34; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and order violation.

Gerald L. Kendall, 40; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, protection order violation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Colton G. McGraw, 24; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Justin M. Peel, 45; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kathleen C. Hill, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Adam O. Holt, 44; 220 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Micah R. Kestell, 36; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Trina N. Helms, 54; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Clifford R. Hill, 56; 80 days in jail with credit given for four days served, 80 days in jail converted to 80 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Stephanie L. Kerns, 35; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Ryan R. Leivan, 35; 15 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Dawn M. McKnight, 39; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of 40 grams or less of cannabis.

Rahfel I. Hairston, 64; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kine Hitchfield, 24; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jason T. Kelly, 51; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Richard L. Low, 74; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Chase B. Lusk, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrew E. Hranac, 35; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for three days served, five years of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Robert H. Jorgenson, 39; $1,000 fine, 24 months of probation, Wash. clean air act violation.

Jonathan E. Kendall, 33; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher MacDonald, 46; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jennifer D. Cooney, 50; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bret A. Bloodgood, 55; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tara J. Jackson, 52; 16 hours of community service, second-degree criminal trespassing.