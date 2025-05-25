Seattle Storm deliver statement win, blow out Aces in Jewell Loyd’s return

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – After one of many Storm highlights, Noelle Quinn screamed at no one in particular, clenched her fist and unfurled a looping uppercut — a wildly demonstrative sideline celebration that seemingly unleashed years’ worth of frustration.

Quinn had plenty to cheer about as her team delivered a statement win — a 102-82 deconstruction against their nemesis Las Vegas Aces, who have dominated the series recently.

Since beating the Aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals, the Storm were 4-17 against Las Vegas, including five straight losses and a first-round playoff sweep last season.

The rivalry jumped to another level in the offseason when Seattle acquiesced to trade demands from disgruntled star Jewell Loyd and shipped her to the Aces.

In front of a raucous crowd of 10,634 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Storm rudely welcomed Loyd back to town and delivered a near-flawless performance that felt cathartic considering the history between the two teams.

Nneka Ogwumike led five Storm players who reached double-digit scoring and tallied 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting and seven rebounds.

Ogwumike torched Aces star A’ja Wilson with a several midrange fadeaway jumpers and when the Aces sent an extra defender to assist Wilson, Ogwumike connected with teammates for six assists.

The Storm (3-1) also received a stellar performance from backup guard Ericka Wheeler who had 21 points and seven assists. Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor each added 12 points and Skylar Diggins finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Loyd scored 12 of the first 16 points for the Aces, including three three-pointers. However, she missed her next nine shots and finished with 14 points.

Wilson scored 15 points and Jackie Young added 14 for the Aces who fell to 2-2.