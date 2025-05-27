WA doesn’t restrict older drivers. Here’s why changes could be on the way

By Daniel Schrager (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – Driving can become more dangerous as you age.

That’s partially because your vulnerability to injury increases, although physical changes associated with aging also can impact your ability to drive.

According to the National Safety Council, people older than 75 had the highest death rate from car accidents in 2023 of any age group, at 18.7 deaths per 100,000 people. Across all age groups, that number stood at 13.4 people out of every 100,000.

While some states have restrictions for older drivers, Washington does not. That could change. Here’s why.

State doesn’t have driving age limit

In an email to McClatchy last year, Washington State Department of Licensing communications consultant Thomas Charlson said that the department lets older drivers and their families decide when it’s time for them to stop driving.

“We don’t have any age cap for when you can no longer drive,” Charlson said. “We do have driver safety tips for seniors on our website. We try to encourage drivers over the age of 55 to take ongoing collision prevention courses.

“Taking a course can help someone understand the effects aging has on their driving ability.”

If you have reason to believe that someone is no longer able to drive safely, you can request that DOL evaluate their driving ability.

“If someone has concerns about a senior citizen’s ability to drive safely, they can contact us and request an evaluation of their driving ability. They’ll have to provide specific information about their medical and visual condition,” Charlson said.

“However, we do not consider age as a requirement for re-examination. Based on the information they provide, we’ll investigate the issue and take action when necessary.”

In-person renewal and vision tests

While Washington doesn’t stop seniors from driving, it does require them to renew their license in person.

“The only requirement we have for customers over the age of 70 is that they must renew their driver license in person,” Charlson said. “They cannot renew online or by mail. For those under the age of 70, they are allowed to renew online every other renewal.”

State law requires that drivers take a vision test every time they renew in person, so anyone over 70 has to take a vision test every six to eight years in order to keep their license, while younger drivers have to take the test every 12 to 16 years in most cases.

In addition, there are some changes for older drivers that will be implemented this year.

DOL report suggests changes coming soon

Washington’s approach to older drivers could be changing as early as this summer.

The state’s two-year transportation budget, passed in 2023, funded transportation-related programs and projects through June . The budget asked that the DOL, along with the Department of Health, Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the state bar and outside specialists, put together a plan to improve the safety of older drivers.

The report, which DOL partnered with Washington State University to create, was due in December .

The final report contained three primary recommendations:

Expand the use of license restrictions, standardized driver assessments and screening tools. Expanded restrictions include using more specific driving restrictions targeted to particular ailments, providing free identification cards to seniors who voluntarily give up their license, adopting the Maze Test to asses visual ability, attention, and executive function.

Informational campaign to normalize older people transitioning away from driving, while providing resources to make that transition easier.

Proposed creation of a board of medical professionals to advise DOL on medical issues.

Charlson said that DOL will start work on implementing the recommendations from the report this summer.

“Starting around July 1, 2025, we plan to begin implementing the report over the next two years,” Charlson said in an email earlier this month.

Some of the recommendations, however, will require approval from the state Legislature before they can be implemented.

“We intend to move forward with a multiphased approach to address the strategies outlined in the report. Some of the recommendations in the report will require legislative and executive action,” Charlson said.

Charlson said it’s important that any changes focus on medical conditions that become more common with age, and not simply on taking away the licenses of older drivers.

“We’re trying to avoid age-based discrimination and will get input from medically at risk drivers and organizations to ensure support for everyone,” Charlson said.