Updated Wed., May 28, 2025 at 5:33 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jarrom M. Jones and Jessica M. Mills, both of Valley, Wash.

Michael S. Bergeson and Meghan L. Chilberg, both of Airway Heights.

Alexander J. Gonzalez and Jaynie R. Stone, both of Medical Lake.

Nikolas R. Shulkin and Mariah L. Schatz, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. Elmore and Kayla D. Worden, both of Spokane.

Ahmad S. Esmaili and Sepehr Rasoli, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Olsen and Samantha T. Blood, both of Rathdrum.

Brandon M. Field and Summerlyn A. Ring, both of Loon Lake, Wash.

Austin D. Wilcox and Tiffany M. Fawver, both of Spokane.

Connor B. Hennessey and Ella L. Crowder, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel S. Levitski and Rachel A. Romanyuk, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Weldon and Ahnyka J. D. Loffredi, both of Airway Heights.

Brennen J. L. Maguire and Madeleine J. Rush, both of Seattle.

Spencer J. Morrow and Samantha F. Scheurer, both of Spokane Valley.

Carson G. Magee and Alizabeth R. Lowry, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Nathan W. Nelson and Jamie Stambolie, both of San Juan, PR.

Anthony L. Larsen and Sarah M. Miller, both of Cheney.

Steven P. Mack and Ryan R. Murphy, both of Spokane.

Bryan L. Sly and Cynthia R. Wonch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hilby Station Apartments LLC v. Daniel Silvas, et al., property damage.

PNC Bank National Association v. Aslam Dean, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Kirsten K. Hibner, money claimed owed.

Thomas A. Bickman v. Christopher S. Crocker, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Terianne Brubaker, money claimed owed.

Vonelle Latimer v. Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Gregory Waco and Catherine Waco v. Farmers Property and Casualty Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Dan Buckles v. Nate Witherspoon, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schilt, Danae C. and Jeffrey M.

Ramirez, Jennifer L. and Santos

Chambers, Arik D. and Amanda J.

Smith, Kastiney A. and Derek A.

Sams, Craig A. and Ella M. N.

Fuller, Jessica C. and Amanda C.

Larimer, Mae L. and Brett E.

Lewis, Asmin J. and Trevan

Siuda, Brittany and Christopher

Gomery, Katrina Y. and Eddie J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Marshall L. Price, 42; 106 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Zeben L. Helton, 35; 141 days in jail with credit given for 141 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Devin D. Delozier, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Adam Doe, 33; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, second-degree driving with a suspended license and protection order violation.

Kurtis M. Shellman, 36; 66 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Skyla S. Godwin, 40; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Natalie L. Baer, 22; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment.

Ron T. Albinson, 37; four days in jail converted to 32 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Krystal Vaifale-Segi Maua, 29; three days in jail, protection order violation and making a false statement to a public servant.

Martin R. Nixon, 41; 17 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Cara P. Osterson, 42; three days in jail converted to three days of work crew, second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of third-degree theft.

Dallas J. McNeil, 35; $1,670.50 fine, 135 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joana J. Alfonso Ona, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Dean W. Kangas, 52; 160 days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Chelsea J. Eyre, 29; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bogdan Zghera, 23; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.