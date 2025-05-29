Visit Spokane sets record for visitors last year

From staff reports

Visit Spokane on Thursday announced that 2024 set a new record of visitors to Spokane County which led to an increase in revenue based off spending from those persons who visited in and around the Lilac City.

Visitor volume grew 2.9% in 2024 and visitor spending in Spokane County reached $1.53 billion, which was a 2% increase over 2023, according to a news release.

“This surge not only underscores the undeniable allure of our community but also proves the power of tourism and its impact on our local economy,” Visit Spokane president and CEO Rose Noble said in the release. “Tourism sustains our local businesses and provides thousands of jobs. We are excited to welcome even more guests to experience the beauty and hospitality of our region.”

The organization estimated that one in 19 jobs in Spokane County were funded by the estimate 10.1 million total visitors in 2024. It estimated that tourism generated about $3,050 per household for a total personal income of $658 million and a total overall economic impact of $2.4 billion for the county’s economy.