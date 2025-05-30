As the weather heats up, so does recruiting: Why June is one of the most important months

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The Hotline is delighted to provide West Coast fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting editor for 247Sports. He submitted the following report on May 29.

With June looming, the busiest month on the recruiting calendar is set to begin.

In fact, it should be busier than ever.

Approximately 95 percent of all high school seniors sign letters-of-intent during the early window, meaning the traditional signing day in February is long past its expiration date.

With the early period beginning the first Wednesday of December and the transfer portal window opening the following week, schools want to secure their recruiting classes sooner rather than later.

In fact, June is rapidly becoming the new January — the month schools get their last chance to impress recruits. By July 4, most players have wrapped up their recruitments.

It’s a crucial time, fully loaded with recruiting showcases on campuses, the so-called mega-camps hosted by smaller colleges, a steady stream of official visits and a slew of commitments.

The recruiting calendar has accelerated like never before. No longer do college coaches use December to finalize their classes; they have their own rosters to maintain – and other rosters to poach.

The NCAA’s spring evaluation period, which began April 15 and lasts six weeks, just concluded. Head coaches aren’t permitted on the road during the stretch. But come June, they’ll visit prospects with urgency.

The travel works both ways. On-campus visits typically begin in mid-April. But with schools still engaged in spring practice and with May set aside for evaluations, most campus visits are pushed into June.

It all starts this weekend. Washington has 15 visitors due on campus, including five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. Cal has 13 prospects scheduled, including the top recruit in the Bay Area, four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, and the top prospect in the Central Valley, four-star tight end Israel Briggs.

Mega-camps are huge in the West, and they start this weekend, as well: The AveryStrong Showcase, hosted by the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, is Sunday; and the Northwest Best, hosted by Lewis & Clark in Portland, is set for Monday.

Then there’s the Gem State Showcase in Boise and the Spokane Showcase in Eastern Washington. Later in the month comes Sacramento State’s Mega Camp, the region’s gold standard, plus the Redlands Showcases, the Northwest Showcase hosted by Western Oregon and others.

Also, each school hosts its own camp.

With the accelerated recruiting process, the majority of 2026 prospects have already been offered scholarships. But the mega camps and on-campus events provide a better opportunity to evaluate and offer recruits in the classes of 2027 and 2028 – and to get first eyes on the 2029s.

While there are still some senior-to-be success stories, the camps freely allow coaches to shift their focus to the underclassmen.

June matters more than ever.

And it will mean more starting this weekend.