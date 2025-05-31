State baseball: Freeman settles for second; Chewelah, Almira/Coulee-Hartline finish third

No. 9 hitter Hank Harkins hit a two-run double as part of a seven-run fourth inning and top-seeded Tri-Cities Prep topped second-seeded Freeman 14-4 in five innings in the State 2B championship game at Archer Field at Carlon Park in Selah on Saturday.

Will Balcom, Owen Janke, Sam Deleon and Aiden McCabe all had two RBIs for the Jaguars (27-1).

Nash McLean went 2 for 4 with a triple, run and an RBI for Freeman (23-3). Vance Coyner and Cooper Florence added two hits apiece for the Scotties.

2B

Chewelah 15, Asotin 3: Luke McGuire went 3 for 4 with a double, run, five RBIs and a stolen base and the sixth-seeded Cougars (23-5) beat the fourth-seeded Panthers (21-10) in the state third-place game at Archer Field.

Nolan Jeanneret went 2 for 2 with a double, walk, three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base for Chewelah. Cody Ells went 3 for 4 with a run and Chase Engle knocked in two for Asotin.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Naselle 1: Max Grindy struck out nine over five innings and the third-seeded Warriors (19-4) beat the fourth-seeded Comets (15-6) in the state third-place game at Archer Field.

Grindy allowed one run on three hits and seven walks. Jameson Conley tossed two shutout innings for the save. Josh Booker and Carter Pitts both went 1 for 3 with a run.