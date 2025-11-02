Kittitas County asks WSDOT to pause I-90 overpass replacement, consider long-term needs

Yakima Herald-Republic and Ellensburg Daily Record

As the governor and state transportation officials announced plans to design a rebuilt Interstate 90 overpass near Cle Elum, several Kittitas County officials are asking the state to pause and consider long-term needs for the highway’s corridor.

A letter unanimously supported by the Cle Elum City Council on Tuesday asked for “a modest pause” on plans to rebuild the Bullfrog Road overpass just west of the city, which was damaged by a truck on Oct. 21, the Ellensburg Daily Record reported.

The letter addressed to Gov. Bob Ferguson, Washington State Department of Transportation officials and ranking members of the House and Senate transportation committees asked for a timeout on repairs so a more comprehensive examination of I-90 corridor improvements can be done, the Daily Record reported.

Ferguson declared an emergency last week as demolition of the damaged overpass began two days after the accident. Westbound lanes of I-90 were closed after the crash, and one eastbound lane was closed during the demolition.

All lanes of I-90 reopened on Oct. 24 as the demolition was completed ahead of schedule, Ferguson’s office announced in a news release.

Rebuilding plans

WSDOT engineers are currently designing repair options for the overpass and a solution that allows for rapid construction of the new span, according to a news release from the governor’s office on Tuesday.

When the design is finalized, WSDOT officials will consider weather and design needs, with an update of this process expected in December.

“Once construction is underway, travelers can expect to see full closures of westbound I-90, with traffic detoured over the on- and off-ramps at those times,” the news release stated. “WSDOT anticipates crews will be able to install the girders using overnight closures, and WSDOT will update travelers in advance.”

Ferguson’s office stated the emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funds for reimbursement of the repairs.

The state will also seek reimbursement for damage and repair costs from the truck operator or other parties responsible for the collision with the overpass.

“The Washington State Patrol stopped the driver, and WSP’s Commercial Vehicle Services Division is investigating,” the governor’s office reported.

Long-term planning requested

Prior to the crash, state and local officials had already been looking at potential improvements on I-90 between Easton and Exit 85, on the east end of Cle Elum, the Daily Record reported.

In a letter to the state, Kittitas County officials said replacement of the Bullfrog Road overpass could give planners the chance to align the project with broader objectives rather than doing “a short-term fix that could complicate future work.”

Cle Elum City Council members noted how their downtown was jammed as I-90 closed after the accident, the Daily Record reported, with Mayor Matthew Lundh stating “our city becomes truck parking.” Easton faces similar issues, council members said.

Potential improvements to I-90 corridor listed in the letter include:

• Modernization of the I-90 eastbound weigh station at Bullfrog Road.

• Access and egress improvements to the Bullfrog WSDOT maintenance facility.

• The siting of a potential permanent watercraft inspection station.

• Possible truck parking capacity in the area.

Roughly 17,000 vehicles travel this section of I-90 daily, with about 1,500 crossing the Bullfrog Road overpass each day, WSDOT reported.

The Oct. 21 accident was the fourth time since August that WSDOT has had to close a bridge or overpass in the state while repairs are made due to an oversized vehicle strike.