Benson M. Nganga and Julia M. Macharia, both of Spokane Valley.
Jorge L. Soriano, of Powder Springs, Ga., and Antonia M. Gopar Santos, of Spokane.
Zachary A. Nay and Madison B. Sooter, both of Spokane.
Matthew J. Blaufuss and Jennifer A. Lenius, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Elizabeth Lorrekovich, et al., restitution of premises.
Charles Groom v. Lezley Hottel, et al., restitution of premises.
Chernow Casteel Trust v. Fred Adams, et al., restitution of premises.
South Side Investments LLC v. Timothy Hilf, restitution of premises.
Spokane Housing Ventures v. Jennifer Loureiro, restitution of premises.
Plaza Services LLC v. Jessica L. Radezky, money claimed owed.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Oksana M. Komarov, et al., money claimed owed.
Prestige Financial Services inc. v. Alexandria L. Wilson, et al., money claimed owed.
Dean Wilson, et al. v. Nikki Thompson, et al., restitution of premises.
Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Hamid A. Qayoum, restitution of premises.
MCC Management LLC v. Troy T. Shaw, restitution of premises.
Tiffany Osborn v. Ashli McGarvey, restitution of premises.
DeSantis Empire Trust v. Corwin Ford Spokane LLC, complaint.
Complete Medical Weight Loss and Anti-Aging LLC v. Logan Lundahl, complaint.
Beyonce Nieves v. James Myers, Taylor Pulliam and JRM Exclusive Home Design LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ma Sun, Palauni M., Jr. and Tami J.
Bro, Brittany A. A. and Mathis, Dylan J.
Randolph, Jennifer L. and John G.
Hong, Kiet T. and Nguyen, Phuong T. K.
Overman, Alfredo and Bertha R.
Spring, Claire S. and Brett R.
Closson, April M. and Adam A.
Cosma, Cristian and Mihaela
Thompson, Taylor R. and Cloud A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Candie M. Dibble
Marcela A. Rodriguez, 25; six months in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft, after being found guilty of harassment.
Richard L. Wilburn, II, 43; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Daniel M. Spicer, 49; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Brigham W. Van Wormer, 41; 243.75 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted child rape, four counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Micalah R. Renshaw, 22; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Ryan R. Risinger, 49; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Joel Cervantes, Spokane; debts of $51,916.
Kali A. and Andrii A. Kotsar, Usk; debts of $70,739.
Fabian U. Ramirez, Moses Lake; debts of $213,900.
Jacqueline R. D. Windsor, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $253,101.
Ian P. and Mary R. O’Brien, Spokane; debts of $119,252.
Cassey M. Miller, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $599,428.
Vitaly Garbuzoy, Spokane; debts $290,493.
Marat and Ainaz Shakirova, Otis Orchards; debts of $465,380.
JoAnn Bryant, Spokane; debts of $405,721.
Alvanique K. N. Smith, Spokane Valley; debts of $58,212.
Emilee D. Sullivan, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,768.
Maritza A. Flores, Spokane; debts of $152,402.
Kayla M. Newland and Brandon C. Heintz, Electric City; debts of $242,587.
Joseph W. O’Brien and Mikinzee N. Yoder, Moses Lake; debts of $330,155.
Shaylee K. Vassar, Spokane; debts of $336,160.
Tejai R. Larsen, Spokane; debts of $184,447.
Valorie A. Gerard, Spokane Valley; debts of $56,067.
Buffie J. Eldridge, Spokane; debts of $310,683.
Wage-earner petitions
Frank R. and Patty J. Milligan, Spokane; debts of $179,876.
Parker P. Spradling, Spokane; debts of $47,483.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Seager T. Storment, 26; 11 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.