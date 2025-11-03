Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benson M. Nganga and Julia M. Macharia, both of Spokane Valley.

Jorge L. Soriano, of Powder Springs, Ga., and Antonia M. Gopar Santos, of Spokane.

Zachary A. Nay and Madison B. Sooter, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Blaufuss and Jennifer A. Lenius, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Elizabeth Lorrekovich, et al., restitution of premises.

Charles Groom v. Lezley Hottel, et al., restitution of premises.

Chernow Casteel Trust v. Fred Adams, et al., restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Timothy Hilf, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Jennifer Loureiro, restitution of premises.

Plaza Services LLC v. Jessica L. Radezky, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Oksana M. Komarov, et al., money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services inc. v. Alexandria L. Wilson, et al., money claimed owed.

Dean Wilson, et al. v. Nikki Thompson, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Hamid A. Qayoum, restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Troy T. Shaw, restitution of premises.

Tiffany Osborn v. Ashli McGarvey, restitution of premises.

DeSantis Empire Trust v. Corwin Ford Spokane LLC, complaint.

Complete Medical Weight Loss and Anti-Aging LLC v. Logan Lundahl, complaint.

Beyonce Nieves v. James Myers, Taylor Pulliam and JRM Exclusive Home Design LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ma Sun, Palauni M., Jr. and Tami J.

Bro, Brittany A. A. and Mathis, Dylan J.

Randolph, Jennifer L. and John G.

Hong, Kiet T. and Nguyen, Phuong T. K.

Overman, Alfredo and Bertha R.

Spring, Claire S. and Brett R.

Closson, April M. and Adam A.

Cosma, Cristian and Mihaela

Thompson, Taylor R. and Cloud A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Marcela A. Rodriguez, 25; six months in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft, after being found guilty of harassment.

Richard L. Wilburn, II, 43; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Daniel M. Spicer, 49; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Brigham W. Van Wormer, 41; 243.75 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted child rape, four counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Micalah R. Renshaw, 22; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Ryan R. Risinger, 49; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Joel Cervantes, Spokane; debts of $51,916.

Kali A. and Andrii A. Kotsar, Usk; debts of $70,739.

Fabian U. Ramirez, Moses Lake; debts of $213,900.

Jacqueline R. D. Windsor, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $253,101.

Ian P. and Mary R. O’Brien, Spokane; debts of $119,252.

Cassey M. Miller, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $599,428.

Vitaly Garbuzoy, Spokane; debts $290,493.

Marat and Ainaz Shakirova, Otis Orchards; debts of $465,380.

JoAnn Bryant, Spokane; debts of $405,721.

Alvanique K. N. Smith, Spokane Valley; debts of $58,212.

Emilee D. Sullivan, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,768.

Maritza A. Flores, Spokane; debts of $152,402.

Kayla M. Newland and Brandon C. Heintz, Electric City; debts of $242,587.

Joseph W. O’Brien and Mikinzee N. Yoder, Moses Lake; debts of $330,155.

Shaylee K. Vassar, Spokane; debts of $336,160.

Tejai R. Larsen, Spokane; debts of $184,447.

Valorie A. Gerard, Spokane Valley; debts of $56,067.

Buffie J. Eldridge, Spokane; debts of $310,683.

Wage-earner petitions

Frank R. and Patty J. Milligan, Spokane; debts of $179,876.

Parker P. Spradling, Spokane; debts of $47,483.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Seager T. Storment, 26; 11 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.