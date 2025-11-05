Design Recipes: A case for neutrals
When looking to infuse a sense of timelessness into your home décor, one simply can’t go wrong with neutrals. Neutral colors remain one of the biggest design trends. Neutrals can be used to create interiors that are warm and layered and can be used as the cornerstone for sophisticated interiors.
Looking to infuse neutral colors and tones into your home? Here are some top tips.
Start with a foundation
Choose a neutral paint color for larger areas such as walls, flooring or large furniture pieces.
Layer shades
Mix warm and cool neutral, such as beige, taupe, gray and ivory, to create dimension instead of relying on a single flat tone.
Focus on texture
Materials such as bouclé, linen, rattan, stone and wool all add richness and keep neutrals from feel bland or uninspired.
Add natural materials
Textures and materials such as wood, clay and jute pair beautifully with soft tones, grounding the look with an organic feel.
Play with contrast
Pair light neutrals like ivory with deeper shades such as black, charcoal or chocolate brown to create a sharp sense of contrast.
Use metallic accents
Brass, bronze or black finishes bring subtle glam without overpowering the palette.
Let there be light
Neutrals reflect natural light beautifully. Use sheer drapery or strategically placed mirrors to enhance brightness.
Bring in greenery
Plants can be used to help add a sense of calm and a healthy feature.
Add one muted color
Muted tones can be layered into a neutral room to help add depth and interest.
Invest in timeless pieces
Neutrals colors are timeless. Invest in larger pieces in neutral tones and update the look easily with seasonal accessories.
Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”