Design Recipes: A case for neutrals

Neutral cream is paired with black accents to create a subtle sense of contrast. (Handout/TNS) (HO)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When looking to infuse a sense of timelessness into your home décor, one simply can’t go wrong with neutrals. Neutral colors remain one of the biggest design trends. Neutrals can be used to create interiors that are warm and layered and can be used as the cornerstone for sophisticated interiors.

Looking to infuse neutral colors and tones into your home? Here are some top tips.

Start with a foundation

Choose a neutral paint color for larger areas such as walls, flooring or large furniture pieces.

Layer shades

Mix warm and cool neutral, such as beige, taupe, gray and ivory, to create dimension instead of relying on a single flat tone.

Focus on texture

Materials such as bouclé, linen, rattan, stone and wool all add richness and keep neutrals from feel bland or uninspired.

Add natural materials

Textures and materials such as wood, clay and jute pair beautifully with soft tones, grounding the look with an organic feel.

Play with contrast

Pair light neutrals like ivory with deeper shades such as black, charcoal or chocolate brown to create a sharp sense of contrast.

Use metallic accents

Brass, bronze or black finishes bring subtle glam without overpowering the palette.

Let there be light

Neutrals reflect natural light beautifully. Use sheer drapery or strategically placed mirrors to enhance brightness.

Bring in greenery

Plants can be used to help add a sense of calm and a healthy feature.

Add one muted color

Muted tones can be layered into a neutral room to help add depth and interest.

Invest in timeless pieces

Neutrals colors are timeless. Invest in larger pieces in neutral tones and update the look easily with seasonal accessories.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”