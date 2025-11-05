Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Willis A. M. Swofford and Michael D. Ford, both of Spokane.

Rachelle M. Pfeiffer and Moriah J. Svenonius, both of Spokane Valley.

Eriberto A. Gonzalez and Selene Delgado, both of Pasco.

Caleb R. Prophet and Rebekah R. A. Huffman, both of Spokane.

Dylan A. Morton and Amy R. Creal, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy W. Louie v. Betty Garcia, restitution of premises.

Robert L. Reed Irrevocable Trust and Ronald A. Irrevocable Trust v. Raymond Patterson, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Rodney N. Stubbs, money claimed owed.

Muchang Warren v. Matthew Adams, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village LLC v. Christopher Rogstad, et al., restitution of premises.

Ashton Apartments LLC v. Tammy Silvaz, et al., restitution of premises.

Canyon Greens Apartment Homes LLC v. Robert Marton, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Trinity Yardley, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Gabriel Gallardo, restitution of premises.

Aashton Apartments LLC v. Susan I. Burns, restitution of premises.

On Top Realty v. Daniel Gustin, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Daniela Steierer, restitution of premises.

Skyview Apartments Spe LLC v. Korey Johnson, restitution of premises.

Bridgeway East Apartments LLC v. Kevin James, restitution of premises.

Enjoy the River LLC v. Christie Sotin, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Ronny Horiuchi, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Troy Thurman, restitution of premises.

Molo Holdings LLC v. Megan Martini, restitution of premises.

Preferred Capital Management Inc. v. Heidi Maupin, restitution of premises.

Loma Vista 99212 LLC v. Rachel Martin, restitution of premises.

Bellwood Investments v. Sequoia Camacho, restitution of premises.

FR Bch II Housing LLC v. Chautawna Hill, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Jessica Bolyard, restitution of premises.

Cep III Regal Ridge LLC v. Keeshia Parks, restitution of premises.

Nikita Motsar v. Jonathan Clancy, complaint for damages.

Sonal LLC v. Olivia Chandler, restitution of premises.

Thersia L. Forsyth and Shanna Murphy v. Jasenjit S. Nagra, complaint for damages.

Miguel A. Schmitz, MD v. MultiCare Health System, complaint for damages.

Wash. Trust Bank v. Patrick Haffey and Juliann Haffey, complaint.

Bill Yates v. Central Administrative Service Corporation Inc. and Old Republic Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Holmes, Andrew L. and Kaitlyn C.

McDonald, Jennifer A. and Josephus, III

Borders, Cara L. and Singletary, TJ R.

Rankin, Solaiman and Ali, Maryam

Combs, Tiffany J. and Joshua O.

Levineau, Denee Y. and Sisk, Christian M.

Apted, Christopher B. and Karol M.

Stevens, Natalie E. and Enoch A.

Nordendale, Aimee and Daniel A.

Ralpho, Korielle D. and Henley

Riordan, Carli A. and Nelly, Michael A.

Vieira, Emily M. and Dominick A.

Blakeman, Andrew S. and Cleaveland, Eileen

Sackman, Samantha J. and Jason D.

Taylor, Jessica R. and Kristopher J.

Craig, Portia and Swaby, Jahoyme

Connell, Nathan and Mallory

Earle, Kaden and Aaron

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tevan T. Williams, 36; 120 months in prison, nine months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, residential burglary, second-degree robbery and attempting to bribe a witness.

Chloe R. Miller, 24; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

David M. Weaver, 34; $700 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jonathan J. Anderson, 49; 15 days in jail, operating a vehicle without a license and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dennis Coffey, 27; 17 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Kenneth Collins, Jr., 56; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lonnie R. Goin, II, 46; 120 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Leanne L. Haine, two days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Branicca A. Muna, 25; $250 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

William M. Norris, 45; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jeremy S. Pardue, 31; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Calvin S. Prewitt, 40; 45 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

John A. Qualls, 24; $250 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Miguel A. Reyes, 44; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without a license.

Jamal A. Stokoe, 29; 25 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Tamarah M. Watson, 27; 45 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and third-degree theft.

Tiras K. Wilbur, 26; 60 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Amy J. Hobbs, 51; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Daniel J. Pajas, 39; 352 days in jail with credit given for 352 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Gage T. Pleas, 22; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Michael K. Gochenour, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.