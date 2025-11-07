Two pedestrians killed Thursday night in separate north Spokane crashes

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in two separate incidents Thursday night in northeast Spokane.

The first one happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Nevada Street near Gordon Avenue when a 46-year-old woman crossing the street was hit by a driver traveling south on Nevada, according to Spokane Police Officer Daniel Strassenberg, police spokesman. Medics tried to save the woman, but she died at the scene.

A 53-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck nearly three hours later in the parking lot of Lilac Lanes & Casino, located on Magnesium Road just off Nevada Street, Strassenberg said. The man was still under the vehicle when firefighters arrived. He died at the scene.

Strassenberg said neither driver has been charged, and the police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the crashes.

No other information was available Friday.