Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jasmine I. Handschuh and Emily K. Spiering, both of Spokane.

Landen J. Dixon, of Carbonado, Wash., and Chili B. Balazs, of Spokane.

Boniface Nyambura and Tony Sumailah, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert B. Worley and Cej L. Florence, both of Spokane.

Casey K. Wilson and Kelly M. Moe, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nikki Craig, Cody Craig and Wes Mortensen v. Ryan Stroh, D.C. and Ryno Chiropractic, PLLC., complaint for damages.

American Express National Bank v. Blake Horlacher, money claimed owed.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Kelsey Wurst, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Emilee O’Dell, restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Daryl Jetnil, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Justin Harris, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Garion Kimball, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Anthina Pilgrim, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Maeatta Sanders, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Julie Butler, restitution of premises.

Silver Homes LLC v. Kevin Frankenfield, restitution of premises.

Angela R. Davis, et al. v. Rebecca Bowman, et al., restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Connie Fields, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. David Dove, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Marilyn K. Ellis, money claimed owed.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Leisha Hintta, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Jason Babb, money claimed owed.

Nikki Craig, et al. v. Ryan Stroh, et al., medical malpractice.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chamberlin, Joseph H. and Temple Chamberlin, Cassandra Y.

Carroll, Aimee L. and Lockhart, John M., Jr.

Mendoza, Coza M. and David J.

Karoses, Wendy I. and Clark R.

Varga, Stacer E. and Michael B.

Weins, Michael J. S. and Perry, Kira I.

Luna, Ianxavier R. and Anna N.

Schroeder, William C. and Hyun H. J.

Hoisington, Tricia A. and Travis E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William J. Gilchrist, 35; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Clyde C. Fuller, 33; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Justin A. Thompson, 45; $15 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Michael J. Mueller, 57; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted theft.

Jacob J. J. Hailey, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Catherine M. Dever, 57; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Deborah A. McCoury, 70; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Michael D. Olenslager, 31; 19 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Alec R. Porter, 40; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Micalah R. Renshaw, 22; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Jessica P. Roman, 45; nine days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

David A. Severson, 64; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jack R. Bourquin, 54; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, protection order violation.

Jordan A. Brooks, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Anna R. Juhasz, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 11 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Austin W. Spradley, 33; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Angel G. Perez, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Joshua M. Peugh, 34; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Corey R. Quillin, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bryan L. Ruby, 50; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christopher A. Sevey, 31; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kacey A. Silvers, 43; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, two counts of unlawful camping.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Camryn A. Asterino, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Nikolay I. Bulakh, 32; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months of probation, displaying a weapon.

Steven C. Cook, 40; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 36 months of probation, harassment.

Tina F. Fields, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, harassment.

Tanya J. Fox, 52; 31 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Cruz Montufar, 23; 11 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 10 days in jail converted to 80 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Ethan B. Reed, 23; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Micaiah J. Holland, 43; $1,670.50 fine, 135 days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Eric N. Olson, 42; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, possession of a controlled substance.