Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Keys to the game, how to watch and prediction

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Many Seahawks have seemed convinced from the beginning that the 2025 season could be one to remember.

Do you recall in June when veteran defense tackle Jarran Reed was asked about his goals for the defense?

“My personal goal, my opinion, which I think that everybody will back me on, is that we want to be No. 1,” Reed said. “We want to be No. 1 in every category. That’s what we’re striving for. We’re hungry.”

Any reinforcement that their loftiest goals are attainable occurred the past three weeks, as the Seahawks defeated Jacksonville, Houston and Washington by a total score of 85-45, and two of those games were on the road.

Those wins improved Seattle’s record to 6-2, tied for the lead in the NFC West and for the best record in the conference.

Seattle also ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored (28.9 per game) and points allowed (18.8), with an overall differential of plus-81 that is third in the league.

It’s a heady climb for a team that was picked by many to finish last in the NFC West and with an over-under win total of 8.5.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said he likes the fact the Seahawks are flying under the radar.

“I feel like our team is very special, and I like that we’re not in the spotlight and we won’t have to answer a lot of questions and stuff (and) we can just play the game of football,” Lawrence said. “But what we have here, that’s why it’s so special, because it hits everywhere on all 11 on offense, defense, and special teams. So you’re not pinpointing one person.

“I mean, we do have JSN (receiving a lot of attention),” Lawrence continued, referring to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, “But still, I feel like everybody’s playing their role well. Everybody is doing a great job.”

A few more wins, though, and the spotlight should shine more on the Seahawks.

They will search for their fourth win in a row – and 13th in the past 17 games dating to midway through last season – Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup.

Key matchup





Seahawks’ defensive front vs. Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett: Arizona’s offense has oddly looked a lot better with Brissett running things this season. In three starts Brissett has thrown for 860 yards with six touchdowns and one interception, with Arizona putting up 27, 23 and 27 points against Indianapolis, Green Bay and Dallas. The Cowboys game was a 27-17 win Monday night.

Brissett won’t run the way Murray does, though he has 49 yards on 14 carries.

What he also doesn’t often do is throw interceptions – his interception percentage of 1.3% is the lowest in NFL history. But he does take a lot of sacks – his 7.92% sack rate is 28th out of 33 quarterbacks this season.

That will put the onus on a Seahawks defensive line that has played as well as any in the NFL to pressure Brissett.

Key player





Receiver Rashid Shaheed: So much for a soft landing for Shaheed, who arrived in Seattle after being acquired in a trade with the Saints on Tuesday.

The injuries at receiver assure that Shaheed will play, and likely substantially as a receiver and returner. He likely will take over Tory Horton’s punt-return role.

Shaheed said this week he should be able to acclimate quickly to the offense because Seattle’s coordinator is Klint Kubiak, who held the same role last year with the Saints.

“It’s pretty much the same (offense),” Shaheed said. “Little tweaks here and there game-planning stuff, but from the first looks of it, it looks pretty similar. It’s just going to take a minute to get used to the verbiage again, and it should come pretty quick.”

Key stat





Turnover percentage: Surprisingly for a team that is 6-2, the Seahawks have had a positive turnover differential in just two games this season – last week against Washington and in the Arizona win. Both times, they got two turnovers and gave up one.

For the season, the Seahawks have a minus-three turnover differential, having gained 10 while giving up 13, tied for 17th in the league. The 13 they have lost – including six interceptions and seven fumbles lost – is tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

The obvious thought is how good this team could be if it reverses those numbers a bit. Suffice to say being on the negative end of that number again Sunday would make defeating the Cardinals harder.

Two key questions

Can Zabel win battle of first-round picks? The game features a fascinating battle in the trenches between Arizona defensive tackle Walter Nolen III, the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft out of Ole Miss, and Seahawks left guard Grey Zabel, the 18th pick.

Nolen didn’t play until last week because of a calf injury. But he helped key the win over Dallas with a sack, a batted pass, two tackles for a loss and four tackles overall. Though he played on both sides, his sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came when lined up over the left guard.

Zabel has been a steadying force for the Seahawks offensive line and earned the best pass-blocking grade of his career from Pro Football Focus in Sunday’s win at Washington.

Can Seahawks keep Marvin Harrison Jr. in check? Harrison, a second-year receiver out of Ohio State, has yet to reach the heights expected when he was drafted fourth overall in 2024. But he had one of his best games Monday night, having seemed to forge some good chemistry with Brissett, catching seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Harrison had an up-and-down game against the Seahawks in September. He had an early pass go off his hands for an interception by Ernest Jones but caught four passes in the fourth quarter for 42 yards and a touchdown to key Arizona’s comeback.

Prediction





Seahawks 24, Cardinals 17: No reason to doubt the Seahawks now, especially against a team they’ve dominated the past few years. If Brissett plays mistake free, though, it may not be an easy win.