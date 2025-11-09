On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Columbia at Connecticut FS1
5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Iowa State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Santa Clara at Xavier FS1
6:30 p.m.: St. Thomas at Washington State ESPN+
Basketball, college women
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at UCLA FS1
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Washington at Detroit Peacock
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Clippers NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay ESPN
Basketball, college men
6:30 p.m.: St. Thomas at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change