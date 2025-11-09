The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Columbia at Connecticut FS1

5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Iowa State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Santa Clara at Xavier FS1

6:30 p.m.: St. Thomas at Washington State ESPN+

Basketball, college women

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at UCLA FS1

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Washington at Detroit Peacock

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Clippers NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay ESPN

Basketball, college men

6:30 p.m.: St. Thomas at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change