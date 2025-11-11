Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Glenn S. Christilaw and Julie M. Honekamp, both of Spokane.

Rainer J. Neis and Katelynn A. Ostrowski, both of Spokane.

Everardo Vargas and Elizabeth M. Stowell, both of Ellensburg.

Darwin G. Cabrera Gailon and McKenzie L. Littlejohn Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

Maria D. J. Anguiano, of Spokane Valley, and Sybil K. Touchstone, of Spokane.

Kenneth G. Parrish and Shala M. Elliott, both of Spokane.

Andrey Lepekhin and Natalya Radko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Timothy Brandt, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Charles Wrath, restitution of premises.

Black Iron Apartments LLC v. Uzziah J. Solomon, restitution of premises.

Dawitt Gebrekidan v. Tesfay Assefa, money claimed owed.

Hornberger Group v. Nathan Wood, restitution of premises.

Tonya Jones v. Cynthia Shinaberger, et al., restitution of premises.

Ferguson Enterprises LLC v. Jacob Gallion Enterprises LLC and Jacob Gallion, complaint.

Amnaa S. Younes v. Alexander B. Martinson and Misty L. Martinson, complaint.

Stacey L. Patterson and Terry F. Lindsay v. Jacob S. McMullen and Katelyn L. McMullen, complaint for damages.

Newrez LLC v. John A. Reynoso, Jr. and Erica Reynoso, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hunt, Stacey W. and Dorcey

Robb, Avery J. S. L. and Burbank, Mya B.

Sather-Head, Treena L. and Head, Sherman R.

Gulati, Nathan S. and Haillie M. R.

Olson, Trisha L. and Dustin R.

Canwell, Kathryn M. and Marshall A.

Shidler, Annica L. and Hampton, Maxwell H.

Magee, Julia L. and Blood, Francine A.

Bauman, Catherine and Austin S.

Cross, Amy L. and Hunter, John

Weinberg, Kenneth R. and Conway, Sheena L.

Alagic, Mirza and Louk, Karima

Tarter, Ashley D. and Anthony F. D.

Slackman, Darren A. and Jessica E.

Barclay, Kendra S. and Christopher P.

Barkley, Randall L. and Diane M.

Trevino Hernandez, Ramon and Yaem Trevino, Sarina

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Daniel J. Jones, 36; 160 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Daniel V. Signer, 31; $700 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tanner J. Martinez, 21; 90 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of discharging firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Chin H. Kim, Pullman; debts of $57,588.

Sharon J. Stingley, Moses Lake; debts of $144,923.

Joachim M. Case, Spokane; debts of $118,429.

Julia K. Emerick, Spokane Valley debts of $42,965.

Mary L. Hickman, Liberty Lake; debts of $39,446.

Alejandro Barajas-Garcia, Spokane Valley; debts of $117,895.

Stephen and Tricia McIntosh, Spokane; debts of $208,603.

Teresa R. Ward, Wilbur; debts of $95,601.

Bradley S. and Autumn B. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $505,932.

Iida Pruneda, Quincy; debts of $27,344.

Jacob C. Jensen, Moses Lake; debts of $156,364.

Kaitlyn V. Schemper, Moses Lake; debts of $57,775.

Juan C. Martinez and Carla G. Lopez Aguilar, Moses Lake; debts of $91,736.

Kathryn M. Gonzalez, Quincy; debts of $428,785.

Carolyn K. Ervin, Newman Lake; debts of $204,491.

Tatiana G. Sutton, Spokane; debts of $55,923.

Kirt Zuleski, Colville; debts of $36,121.

Alicia Y. Bustillo, Spokane; debts of $40,813.

Michael A. Krapko, Spokane; debts of $208,192.

Laurie A. Adkins, Spokane; debts of $173,551.

Alejandro Orozco-Contreras, Quincy; debts of $41,076.

Wage-earner petitions

Laura C. Hawkins, Spokane; debts of $256,247.

Chaz W. Grady, Spokane; debts not listed.

Paul F. Vietzke, Cheney; debts of $492,236.

Justin D. Kelleher, Spokane; debts not listed.

Eric Shaddox, Moses Lake; debts of $111,714.

Charles M. Williams, Moses Lake; debts not listed

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nicholas J. Ababurko, 44; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Grover M. H. Jones, 36; four days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Titus T. Davis, 48; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jeremy A. Gonzalez, 28; six days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Ben Deboer, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, disorderly conduct.

Izaiah G. Battles, 20; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Steven J. Clifton, 36; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Donald B. David, 57; $1,245.50 fine, 14 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas G. Duckett, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.