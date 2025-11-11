Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Glenn S. Christilaw and Julie M. Honekamp, both of Spokane.
Rainer J. Neis and Katelynn A. Ostrowski, both of Spokane.
Everardo Vargas and Elizabeth M. Stowell, both of Ellensburg.
Darwin G. Cabrera Gailon and McKenzie L. Littlejohn Collins, both of Spokane Valley.
Maria D. J. Anguiano, of Spokane Valley, and Sybil K. Touchstone, of Spokane.
Kenneth G. Parrish and Shala M. Elliott, both of Spokane.
Andrey Lepekhin and Natalya Radko, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Timothy Brandt, restitution of premises.
Hope House LLC v. Charles Wrath, restitution of premises.
Black Iron Apartments LLC v. Uzziah J. Solomon, restitution of premises.
Dawitt Gebrekidan v. Tesfay Assefa, money claimed owed.
Hornberger Group v. Nathan Wood, restitution of premises.
Tonya Jones v. Cynthia Shinaberger, et al., restitution of premises.
Ferguson Enterprises LLC v. Jacob Gallion Enterprises LLC and Jacob Gallion, complaint.
Amnaa S. Younes v. Alexander B. Martinson and Misty L. Martinson, complaint.
Stacey L. Patterson and Terry F. Lindsay v. Jacob S. McMullen and Katelyn L. McMullen, complaint for damages.
Newrez LLC v. John A. Reynoso, Jr. and Erica Reynoso, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hunt, Stacey W. and Dorcey
Robb, Avery J. S. L. and Burbank, Mya B.
Sather-Head, Treena L. and Head, Sherman R.
Gulati, Nathan S. and Haillie M. R.
Olson, Trisha L. and Dustin R.
Canwell, Kathryn M. and Marshall A.
Shidler, Annica L. and Hampton, Maxwell H.
Magee, Julia L. and Blood, Francine A.
Bauman, Catherine and Austin S.
Cross, Amy L. and Hunter, John
Weinberg, Kenneth R. and Conway, Sheena L.
Alagic, Mirza and Louk, Karima
Tarter, Ashley D. and Anthony F. D.
Slackman, Darren A. and Jessica E.
Barclay, Kendra S. and Christopher P.
Barkley, Randall L. and Diane M.
Trevino Hernandez, Ramon and Yaem Trevino, Sarina
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Daniel J. Jones, 36; 160 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Daniel V. Signer, 31; $700 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Tanner J. Martinez, 21; 90 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of discharging firearm and fourth-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Chin H. Kim, Pullman; debts of $57,588.
Sharon J. Stingley, Moses Lake; debts of $144,923.
Joachim M. Case, Spokane; debts of $118,429.
Julia K. Emerick, Spokane Valley debts of $42,965.
Mary L. Hickman, Liberty Lake; debts of $39,446.
Alejandro Barajas-Garcia, Spokane Valley; debts of $117,895.
Stephen and Tricia McIntosh, Spokane; debts of $208,603.
Teresa R. Ward, Wilbur; debts of $95,601.
Bradley S. and Autumn B. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $505,932.
Iida Pruneda, Quincy; debts of $27,344.
Jacob C. Jensen, Moses Lake; debts of $156,364.
Kaitlyn V. Schemper, Moses Lake; debts of $57,775.
Juan C. Martinez and Carla G. Lopez Aguilar, Moses Lake; debts of $91,736.
Kathryn M. Gonzalez, Quincy; debts of $428,785.
Carolyn K. Ervin, Newman Lake; debts of $204,491.
Tatiana G. Sutton, Spokane; debts of $55,923.
Kirt Zuleski, Colville; debts of $36,121.
Alicia Y. Bustillo, Spokane; debts of $40,813.
Michael A. Krapko, Spokane; debts of $208,192.
Laurie A. Adkins, Spokane; debts of $173,551.
Alejandro Orozco-Contreras, Quincy; debts of $41,076.
Wage-earner petitions
Laura C. Hawkins, Spokane; debts of $256,247.
Chaz W. Grady, Spokane; debts not listed.
Paul F. Vietzke, Cheney; debts of $492,236.
Justin D. Kelleher, Spokane; debts not listed.
Eric Shaddox, Moses Lake; debts of $111,714.
Charles M. Williams, Moses Lake; debts not listed
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Nicholas J. Ababurko, 44; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Grover M. H. Jones, 36; four days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Titus T. Davis, 48; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.
Jeremy A. Gonzalez, 28; six days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Ben Deboer, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, disorderly conduct.
Izaiah G. Battles, 20; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.
Steven J. Clifton, 36; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Donald B. David, 57; $1,245.50 fine, 14 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas G. Duckett, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.