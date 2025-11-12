Joe Vandal statue a symbol for everyone at UI

By Liam Bradford For The Spokesman-Review

Under a bright November sky on the Palouse, a crowd of silver-and-gold-clad fans gathered outside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome on Saturday afternoon to cheer the unveiling of a new bronze statue of the school’s beloved mascot, Joe Vandal.

As the tarp was pulled away the 9-foot-tall sculpture stood gleaming in the sunlight, its familiar grin now immortalized in metal. The statue isn’t just another campus addition, its a tribute decades in the making.

“It looks amazing. The view of the Kibbie Dome in the background definitely adds a lot of momentum,” said Bryant Sitts, vice president of the Associated Students of the University of Idaho.

When the Kibbie Dome was built in the early 1970s, it was not initially intended to be an indoor facility. ASUI came up with the concept to use student fees to add the barrel-arch roof to the outdoor facility, which led to the completion of the dome in 1975. Similar to the roof, student fees were also used to pay for the Joe Vandal statue.

The concept of a Joe Vandal statue was formed by ASUI and others, and the timing of the unveiling coincided with the 50-year anniversary of the Kibbie Dome. The milestone felt like the perfect opportunity to honor both the university’s most recognizable mascot and the student leadership that helped make the stadium possible in the first place.

“With all of the meetings and trying to figure out the perfect timeline, we were on a time crunch,” Sitts said. With the artist’s support, as well as the university’s support and our sponsors, it definitely got accomplished, and it stands proud today. It’s a pretty big feat for campus.”

Hiram Davies makes adjustments to rigging Saturday while helping to install a bronze sculpture of Joe Vandal between the ICCU Arena and P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho. The bronze sculpture was created by Gareth Curtiss at his foundry in Fortime, Mont. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

The statue’s sculptor, Gareth Curtis, initially came to Moscow in February to work on a series of clay models with students, which is when he first encountered Joe Vandal.

For many Vandals, Joe is far more than the person wearing the costume at football games. He’s a living emblem of the community and a reminder of the shared pride that connects students, alumni and fans, Sitts said.

“The campus culture is definitely a big part of why we are Vandals,” Sitts said. “That’s what most people compare to other universities, and we definitely have a really prominent, lively spirit about us. It’s not just the Vandals; it’s everybody that makes up the Vandals, right? It’s not just one person; it’s everybody.”

That belief runs through the project’s entire story. Every contribution represented a piece of the Vandal identity. The statue isn’t dedicated to a single individual or athlete, but to the generations who’ve made the university what it is.

“Joe Vandal isn’t just one person,” Sitts added. “It’s the entire campus. Every single person that has walked through campus as a Vandal makes up Joe Vandal. That has a pretty big oomph behind it, and that’s why we’re here today.”

As students posed for selfies beside the statue after the ceremony, parents and alumni lingered nearby, pointing out details and reminiscing about their own time in Moscow. For younger fans, it was a chance to see their mascot take physical form. For older ones, it was another layer added to a legacy of tradition and pride.

Green reminded the crowd that the unveiling was about more than bronze and celebration, it was also about remembering the history of student initiative that has shaped UI for generations.

“I’m so honored to be here to unveil an awesome landmark for our campus,” said UI President Scott Green.

That legacy traces back to 1974 when then-ASUI president Dirk Kempthorne, who would later serve as Idaho’s 30th governor and U.S. secretary of the Interior, helped craft the plan to use student fees to support construction of the Kibbie Dome roof. Kempthorne worked closely with athletic director Doc Green, the president’s grandfather, to turn what was once a simple athletic facility into the indoor stadium the Vandals call home today.

“Kempthorne was an incredible leader on campus,” Green said. “We’re proud that this stadium is not just a football venue. It’s a world-class indoor track and field stadium. It hosts our Vandal soccer games, a variety of intramural sports, our commencement ceremonies and many other events throughout the year.”

ASUI President Seyi Arogundade, noted that the new statue would serve as a reminder of what can happen when students take the lead in shaping their campus.

As fans poured out of the Kibbie Dome after Idaho’s game with UC Davis, dozens stopped once more to snap pictures beside the new statue. Some placed hands on its bronze shoulders; others simply smiled and walked past.