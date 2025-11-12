Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eduard A. Altukhov, of Spokane, and Grace A. King, of Greenacres.

Jason C. Johnson and Elizabeth A. Rognes, both of Spokane.

Justin W. Whitaker and Rebecca L. Humphrey, both of Spokane.

Enrique Salido, of Cheney, and Leslie M. M. Macedo, of Oceanside.

Mukhammadolimkhon Rustamov and Zoe S. Morris, both of Spokane.

Aidan F. Smith and Janae R. Curtice, both of Bethesda, Md.

Benjamin D. Hastings and Ally F. Hill, both of Cheney.

Christopher R. Simpson and Amanda L. Deatherage, both of Spokane.

Logan O. Strom and Monzerrath V. Mesita, both of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Marcedee Brown, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Jesus Terrazas, Sr, et al., restitution of premises.

M & A Equity Two LLC v. Jeremy James, restitution of premises.

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Moesha Gray, restitution of premises.

Apartment Management Consultants LLC v. Amanda Bolieu, restitution of premises.

Hideaway Community LLC v. Kristal Potter, restitution of premises.

West and Co. Realty LLC v. Livea Dennison, restitution of premises.

Katie Ahrens v. Garrett Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Joseph Redington v. Clarks Builders LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Raymond Fowler, Jr., et al. v. Ryan Swanson, et al., money claimed owed.

On Top Realty v. Michael Perine, et al., restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Tekinej Henry, et al., restitution of premises.

Joseph Redington v. Clark’s Builders LLC and Christopher Clark, complaint for damages.

Sherry L. Hirst and Gary L. Hirst v. Gonzaga University, complaint for damages.

Laura Moore v. Ross Dress for Less Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ramos, Llasmani F. and Alicia M.

Peterson, Jess D. and Onyett, Danielle S.

Sprague, Rebecca L. and Jeffrey G.

Dunlop, Michael A. and Leah A.

Durrant, Shauna M. and Robert Z.

Craig, David S. and Iverson, Mariah E.

Williams, Travis P. and Ashley R.

Baker, Rianne L. and Tomason, Coleman

Williams, Jenelle C. and Manos, Michael I. L.

Fry, Soloman and Reva N.

Angel, Clayton J. and Summer-Dupree, Channon M.

Wagner, Connie L. and Elder, Danelle D.

Lyng, Shane A. and Kimberly A.

Yeager, Kylee S. and Logan M.

Langhans, Neary and Jeremy L.

Legal separations granted

Rilang, Harry H. and Ankien, Morila

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

John M. Lewis, 44; 54 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of depiction of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree possession of depiction of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree sexual misconduct.

E’Lhen E. Lucas, 26; 180 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic child assault and second-degree child molestation.

Ian R. Wendt, 31; 31 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kyle E. Hensene, also known as Ezekiel K. Hensene, 26; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Zachary J. Hawthorne, also known as Zachary J. Schackel and Zachary J. Hawthorne-Schackle, 39; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, domestic residential burglary, order violation, second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua J. Pond, 34; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Quincy Armstrong, 25; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Trinity H. Christenson, 24; 93 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Dennis H. Estepp, 47; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Keoni D. Tullos, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and domestic reckless endangerment.

Justin E. Rodney, 36; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dominic Ramos, 38; 200 days in jail with credit given for 200 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic robbery and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Randy S. Brown, 62; 31 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Gregory G. Colby, 59; 10 days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Kage L. Mathews, 17; $100 restitution, 18 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nichole M. Bentley, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Blaine E. Blair, 38; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft and use of a controlled substance in public.

Hailey D. Davis, 34; 16 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Anthony C. Enos, 41; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Aubree A. M. Glotfelty, 28; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree malicious mischief.

Joshua D. Graham, 43; 25 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Damian M. Madrigal, 34; 17 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Gerald W. Manuel, 34; 14 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 47; 14 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Melissa N. Moon, 48; one day in jail, operating a vehicle without a license.

Steven A. Nguyen-Garcia, 26; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

James M. Boller, 46; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jessie K. Hamilton, 37; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mason J. Heinemann, 19; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brandon K. Huartson, 40; 180 days in jail with credit given for 136 days served, two counts of first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Matthew T. Morris, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Geral Nocciolo, III, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Paul J. Wilson, 50; seven days in jail converted to 56 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.