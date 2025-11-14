GOP efforts to redraw Indiana’s congressional map stall again

Mary Ellen McIntire CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the Indiana state Senate will not move forward with a plan to redraw the state’s congressional map next month, the chamber’s GOP leader said Friday.

“Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state’s congressional maps,” Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said in a statement. “Today, I’m announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December.”

Hoosier-state legislators had been set to meet Dec. 1 to consider a new congressional map that could target one or both of the state’s Democratic House members – Reps. Frank J. Mrvan, who is already a GOP target under the state’s current lines, and André Carson. The White House had been pushing for Indiana to join other states in redrawing their district lines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in an effort to help Republicans pick up additional House seats and maintain their majority.

Vice President JD Vance has visited the state several times to discuss redistricting, and President Donald Trump himself has spoken with legislators about the issue.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana’s nine House seats. All Republicans in the state’s House delegation have backed calls for a new map.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun initially announced a November special session to take up redistricting, but legislative leaders later said they would meet in December.

Braun said on social media Friday that the state Senate should move forward with a vote on a map anyway to show where state legislators stood on the issue.

“I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, DC are not diluted by the democrats’ gerrymandering,” Braun said. “Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues.”

Mid-decade redistricting efforts in several other states have shaken up the midterm battleground for next year’s elections. At Trump’s urging, Texas Republicans redrew their House map, creating as many as five pickup opportunities for their party. The GOP-led legislatures in Missouri and North Carolina followed suit with maps that could yield the GOP an extra seat from each state. And Ohio’s redistricting commission last month approved new boundaries that could help Republicans flip at least two seats.

But Democrats have sought to keep pace. Voters in California last week approved via a ballot measure a new map that gives Democrats up to five pickup opportunities, matching Texas’ redrawn map. A judge in Utah this week picked a new map that creates a new solid Democratic seat in the Salt Lake City area. And Democrats in Maryland and Virginia are also exploring ways to redraw their congressional maps.