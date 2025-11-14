Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Brandon J. Plenty and Rachel V. Christensen, both of Spokane.
Daniel P. Brown, of Coeur d’Alene, and Madelynn C. Moeller, of Everett.
Christopher Sanchez and Kristina M. Svarna, both of Spokane.
Steven G. Nielson and Michelle A. Wiser, both of Spokane.
Robert H. Foote, of Cheney, and Joan M. Harris, of Spokane.
Sean L. Dahlquist, of Spokane, and Mireya Pina, of Mesquite, N.M.
Oleh Riabov, of Airway Heights, and Diana Manhul, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Andrew Slette, restitution of premises.
Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Angelina Rideout, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Alderman, Annette D. and Michael J.
Selden, Christine and Toliver, Dale
Davenport, Taylor J. and Kenyatta M.
Richardson, Vanessa L. and Ryan J.
Dunn, Brooklyn and Ashton B.
Roboweitra, Cassidy M. and Angelo R.
Baker, Caitlin L. and Rivas Flores, Jose L.
Mogiti, Ebisiba and Nyakundi, Jeremiah K.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Candie M. Dibble
Darrick W. Waters, 44; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Kenyen L. Intermill, 27; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
Cody J. James, 27; two months in jail, 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Judge Dean T. Chuang
Hollis E. Chandler, 41; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and unlawful display of a weapon.
Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt
Johanna M. Christianson, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Mona T. Estes, Kettle Falls; debts of $155,455.
Shilo M. Lord-Flynn, Spokane; debts of $83,810.
Debra A. Tesdahl, Cusick; debts of $223,942.
Johnathan D. and Barbara D. Hartman, Ephrata; debts of $895,485.
Robert W. Hager, III, Spokane; debts of $16,380.
Abigal M. Curtright, Spokane; debts of $30,828.
Janet L. Phillips, Spokane; debts of $53,440.
Kalialani N. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $44,350.
Erika Kellum, Northport; debts of $214,642.
Samantha D. Boe, Spokane; debts of $448,288.
Gabriel P. A. McGough, Veradale; debts of $496,442.
Kyle Hogan, Spokane Valley; debts of $106,620.
Wage-earner petitions
Kieran T. and Kjersti L. Mahoney, Liberty Lake; debts of $549,369.
John C. Posnecker, Spokane; debts of $358,228.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Alexander L. Lockett, 35; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Nadine G. Ochoa, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Titus Ekiru, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Brandon K. Huartson, 40; 133 days in jail with credit given for 133 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.