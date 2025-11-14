Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon J. Plenty and Rachel V. Christensen, both of Spokane.

Daniel P. Brown, of Coeur d’Alene, and Madelynn C. Moeller, of Everett.

Christopher Sanchez and Kristina M. Svarna, both of Spokane.

Steven G. Nielson and Michelle A. Wiser, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Foote, of Cheney, and Joan M. Harris, of Spokane.

Sean L. Dahlquist, of Spokane, and Mireya Pina, of Mesquite, N.M.

Oleh Riabov, of Airway Heights, and Diana Manhul, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Andrew Slette, restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Angelina Rideout, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Alderman, Annette D. and Michael J.

Selden, Christine and Toliver, Dale

Davenport, Taylor J. and Kenyatta M.

Richardson, Vanessa L. and Ryan J.

Dunn, Brooklyn and Ashton B.

Roboweitra, Cassidy M. and Angelo R.

Baker, Caitlin L. and Rivas Flores, Jose L.

Mogiti, Ebisiba and Nyakundi, Jeremiah K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Darrick W. Waters, 44; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kenyen L. Intermill, 27; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Cody J. James, 27; two months in jail, 60 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Hollis E. Chandler, 41; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and unlawful display of a weapon.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Johanna M. Christianson, 44; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Mona T. Estes, Kettle Falls; debts of $155,455.

Shilo M. Lord-Flynn, Spokane; debts of $83,810.

Debra A. Tesdahl, Cusick; debts of $223,942.

Johnathan D. and Barbara D. Hartman, Ephrata; debts of $895,485.

Robert W. Hager, III, Spokane; debts of $16,380.

Abigal M. Curtright, Spokane; debts of $30,828.

Janet L. Phillips, Spokane; debts of $53,440.

Kalialani N. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $44,350.

Erika Kellum, Northport; debts of $214,642.

Samantha D. Boe, Spokane; debts of $448,288.

Gabriel P. A. McGough, Veradale; debts of $496,442.

Kyle Hogan, Spokane Valley; debts of $106,620.

Wage-earner petitions

Kieran T. and Kjersti L. Mahoney, Liberty Lake; debts of $549,369.

John C. Posnecker, Spokane; debts of $358,228.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Alexander L. Lockett, 35; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nadine G. Ochoa, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Titus Ekiru, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brandon K. Huartson, 40; 133 days in jail with credit given for 133 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.