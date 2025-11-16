Some National Guard troops being withdrawn from Chicago and Portland, officials say

By Idrees Ali and Jasper Ward Reuters

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon is withdrawing some National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, weeks after President Donald Trump deployed them to combat what he described as increased crime, two U.S. defense officials familiar with the decision said on Sunday.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 200 California National Guard troops who were sent to Portland and 200 Texas National Guard members who were sent to Chicago would return to their home states as soon as Sunday.

A spokesperson for California Governor Gavin Newsom said the Defense Department has told the state that its National Guard members will start returning from Oregon.

“We’re glad they’re finally coming home. It’s long overdue,” Newsom’s spokesperson said.

The Trump administration sent the troops to Chicago and Portland last month, saying they were needed to support domestic immigration enforcement personnel who were being confronted by activists and protesters.

However, the troops never joined immigration operations in those cities because of lawsuits challenging their deployment.

The Pentagon and a spokesperson for Oregon’s governor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. A spokesperson for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the state had not heard from the federal government about a withdrawal of troops.

“In the coming days, the Department will be shifting and/or rightsizing our Title 10 footprint in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago to ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city,” the U.S. Northern Command posted on X on Friday.

“Our troops in each city (and others) are trained and ready, and will be employed whenever needed to support law enforcement and keep our citizens safe.”

Trump, a Republican, has also deployed the National Guard to other Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles, Memphis and Washington.

The deployments were criticized by Democrats who sued to block them, and the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether Trump’s actions are lawful.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Jasper Ward; Editing by Sergio Non, Alex Richardson and Paul Simao