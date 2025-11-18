The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Body recovered from Spokane River near T.J. Meenach Bridge

The T.J. Meenach bridge is photographed on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A fisherman found a body Sunday afternoon in the Spokane River near T.J. Meenach Bridge, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police and the Spokane Fire Department responded about 2:40 p.m., and firefighters removed the man’s body from the water, said Ofc. Daniel Strassenberg, police spokesman.

Strassenberg said the man did not have identification , and police should be able to learn more information once he is identified. 

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name along with his cause and manner of death. 

The investigation is ongoing. 