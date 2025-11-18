Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eric W. Leavitt and Tatiana A. Lebret, both of Spokane.

Nicholas R. Lavalley, of Spokane, and Destiny R. Hoffman, of Spokane Valley.

Branson S. Kaiser, of Cheney, and Abigail M. Hotchkiss, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Keegan S. Muske and Emma B. Hamer, both of Spokane Valley.

Jayme J. Gibson and Denise L. LaFaunce, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua Kabwe and Djemimah N. Kibilima, both of Spokane.

Hayden R. J. Hockett and Madelyn R. Sohns, both of Liberty Lake.

Christopher M. Smith and Michelle R. Hinton, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Nickleson and Anelise M. Kelsey, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Charles Johnson, restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Jade Evanoff, restitution of premises.

Robin Mason v. Olivia Johnson, et al., seeking quiet title.

Bellwood Investments v. Alicia Huante, restitution of premises.

Hideaway Community LLC v. Debbie Chandler, restitution of premises.

Hideaway Community LLC v. Elaine Jackson, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Christopher Harding, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Ventures v. Shanna Vigil, restitution of premises.

Hideaway Community LLC v. Rhonda Chapman, restitution of premises.

Hideaway Community LLC v. Brad Weiler, et al., restitution of premises.

Beloved Sunset Apartments LLC v. Katelyn Willis, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Carmen Dillon, restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Cassandra L. Markland, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Kathryn J. Price, et al., restitution of premises.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. v. Andrew C. Stewart, complaint for damages.

Pinecroft MHC LLC v. Erik Gondos, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Luke A. Reedy, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Mylinda M. Kenny, restitution of premises.

Sullivan Building LLC v. Evan and Diago LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Central Investment Agency LLC v. Julia Napier, restitution of premises.

Barbara L. Ovens, et al. v. Matthew L. Rogers, complaint for damages.

Gardiner LLC v. CDA Plaza LP, G&B Real Estate Services, Cozzetto Coin-Op LLC, Tim O’Doherty, Salon Nouveau LLC and Andrew T. Dinnison, complaint.

Alia Zaidi v. Medline Industries LP, Medline Industries Inc., Medline DME LP and Medtrans LLC, complaint for damages.

Jennifer Euell v. Mary Trammell, complaint.

Amanda Young v. Elliot Yates-Lauge, complaint.

Matthew L. Cronrath v. Brooke A. K. Hathaway, LMT and Restorative Touch Inc., complaint for medical negligence.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Croff, Darrell V. and Belgarde, Darrin J.

David, Jorey M. and Jeremiah A.

Lewis, Nina L. and Sankare, Mustapha

Yates, Chrispher L. and Spicer, Kristina B.

Taxter, Jeralee and Clint E.

Deforest, Kristin E. and Adam J.

Engel-McDougall, Opal N. and McDougall, Matthew C.

Fletcher, Jared L. and Pizer, Nichole L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Kaylynn R. Cobb, 32; $200 restitution, nine days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Maurice R. Simon, 54; 40 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jordan A. Brooks, 35; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Joshua E. Allen, 28; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew D. Bagwell, 33; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, third-degree theft.

Holly K. Bohnstead, 29; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Shane L. Breazal, 36; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Hollis E. Chandler, 41; $1,245.50 fine, 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Silas K. Durant, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Richard A. Haney, Jr., 47; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Isaiah C. Jones, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, failure to identify self to law enforcement officer.

Trenton A. Keith, 23; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Cameron J. Luoma, 30; $1,802.50 fine, 98 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elliot E. Morrison, 33; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.