Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Oshma J. Heine and Precious M. Henchi, both of Spokane.

Robert M. Froese, of Spokane, and Nina R. Saunders, both of Post Falls.

Samuel C. Chamberlin, of Spokane, and Olivia Maniuc, of Irvine, Calif.

John Ibarra and Alison N. Queen, both of Spokane.

Cody M. Schwedland and Abigail M. Curtright, both of Spokane Valley.

Anatoliy P. Vorobets and Lyubov Cherkashina, both of Spokane Valley.

Lyubomyr I. Tanchin and Nataliia Zhuravel, both of Spokane.

Shawn D. Kennicutt and Keris D. Daman, both of Spokane.

Daniel E. Devine and Sarah J. Mulcahy, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Transitions v. Brittany Frisbie, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Kristin Ashe, restitution of premises.

4th and Fancher LLC v. Adam Bartle, et al., restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Nathaniel Witherow, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Alyssa Ellsworth, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Servies Inc. v. Jennifer Madkief, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Albert J. Gregor, restitution of premises.

Pacific Terrace Apartments LLC v. Nenad Lazic, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Walton Note, et al., restitution of premises.

Dennis Harvey v. Alfonso I. Vicente, et al., complaint for damages.

Chattaroy FMLA Inc., et al. v. Matthew S. Koithan, restitution of premises.

Hoang H. Nguyen, et al. v. Jeremy Tindal, et al., restitution of premises.

Hornberger Group LLC v. Kerrie E. Samuels, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Marc Adair, restitution of premises.

RenCorp Realty LLC v. Jeremiah Utz, restitution of premises.

Michelle Barnett v. Daniel Shorts, complaint.

Dale M. Norwick v. Washington State Department of Corrections, complaint for damages.

Kandice Finley v. Daryl Jones and Barbara Jones, complaint for injuries and damages.

Tina Atiqi v. Spokane Airport Board, complaint for wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Walker, Cody W. and Hope E. C.

Farrar, Juanita M. and Milton W. P., Jr.

Griego, Belaura C. and Alex R.

Commers, Kylie K. and Rowe, Trevor J.

Gray, Erin L. and Andrew R.

Villagran, Alvaro and Sanchez Torres, Cristel G.

Wittwer, Michelle M. and Randall J.

Jackson, Kaitlyn J. and Jordan A.

Garcia Arechiga, Desiderio G. and Garcia, Maria D.

Ueland, Kent J. and McGillis, Danielle C.

Brooks, Esther A. and Cory T.

Oehlke, Autumn N. and Isabelle A.

Artz, Randy L. and Sheena M.

Zgherea, Natalia and Vitalie

Webster, Brook A. and Sevigny, Gabrielle

Montes, Jesus and Montes Palacios, Teresa B.

Kaburu, Pauline and Perez, Cirilo

Blackwell, Taylor S. and Crisalli, Justin A.

Grundmann, Jaymes and Carey, Rachel E.

Barrey, Ariana and Luke

Solar De Margraf, Luz D. L. and Margraf, Robert A.

Sherman, Russell L. and Rhonda L.

Bourekis, Christina and George

Kiefer, Amanda and McPete, Douglas

Riehle, Lowena L. and Farmer, Douglas J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jonathan A. Glindeman, 31; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while reckless driving.

Raymond Dual, 40; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Donald J. Gano, 33; 231 days in jail with credit given for 231 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, harassment, unlawful domestic imprisonment and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

David Nieman, 35; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Bear Miller, 39; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kurt C. Boerner, 53; 30 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault, malicious harassment and custodial assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Taylor J. Edwards-Lamarche, 30; $1,158.68 restitution, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jesse J. Curry, 19; $15 restitution, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after being found guilty of order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ray C. Tinney, also known as Raymond C. Tinney, Ray C. Wetmore, Raymond Wetmore-Tinney and Raymond C. Wetmore-Tinney, 54; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Gunnar M. Doughty, also known as Gunnar M. Graff, 33; $4,566.80 restitution, 305 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree murder.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jennifer L. Roise, 30; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kylie N. Tarr, 32; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and making a false statement to a public servant.

Sean L. Pierce, 40; two days of work crew, first-degree negligent driving.

Joseph A. Roberts, 30; 30 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, two counts of third-degree theft.

Tyron D. Rucker, 25; five days in jail converted to five days of work crew, reckless driving.

Colton L. Scafide, 22; two days in jail converted to two days of work crew, harassment.

Martin J. Swanson, 30; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jerry D. Huntoon, 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, fourth-degree assault.

James H. Stevens, 85; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, two counts of protection order violation.