No ‘eruption threat’ at Mount Rainier, scientists say

By Kai Uyehara The Seattle Times

No, there was no “eruption threat” or sudden seismic tremor activity at Mount Rainier this week.

But there is an eruption of backlash for a news article that stoked fears with some faulty reporting.

If you were going to the United Kingdom’s Daily Mail for volcano news before, it might be time to break that habit.

The tabloid newspaper posted an article Tuesday headlined America’s deadliest volcano enters unprecedented 72-hour tremor phase as eruption threat looms over millions,” claiming that the more than 14,000-foot-tall stratovolcano had experienced “thousands of tiny tremor-like bursts.”

The story ricocheted around the internet, causing a stir among readers, before the Daily Mail updated the story.

Scientists from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network were quick to debunk the tall tale Wednesday.

“There is no indication of increased seismic activity at Mt. Rainier in recent days,” the seismic network said in a statement.

What actually happened, the earthquake and volcano monitor said, is that crystalline ice buildup on the antenna of one of its seismic stations, called STAR, likely interfered with its radio signal.

STAR, one of the last remaining analog sites on the mountain, sends data to a receiving site in Graham, Pierce County, using a low-power radio transmission system that is susceptible to weather-related interference.

“Unfortunately, sloppy journalism by non-scientists who don’t understand seismology nor check with those that do can generate confusion in the public and more work for those who need to correct the clearly incorrect information,” the agency wrote. “It is no wonder that some publications are only considered tabloids and should never be believed.

Other stations on the mountain showed normal activity, the agency said. The agency offered a deeper look, comparing seismograms in its online statement to show “it is clear that STAR is NOT showing ground vibrations but random noise.”

“Panic is temporary … existential dread is forever,” the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in response.

The United States Geological Survey advised worriers to “always check credible sources like USGS and PNSN for information about volcanoes.”

Fears of a possible eruption spread in July after USGS said a “swarm of earthquakes” had been detected at the volcano. Hundreds rumbled 1.2 to 3.7 miles below the mountain one morning, but it’s worth noting that more than a hundred earthquakes are detected at or near Mount Rainier every year.

Like now, that activity was nothing to worry about. Until it actually does erupt sometime in the future.