Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dominic J. Scherling and Therese M. Nguyen Chat Ozbolt(cq), both of Rittman, Ohio.

Margaret M. Stohlmann and Nicole M. Sonbert, both of Spokane.

Loren T. C. Abeyta, of Bonners Ferry, and Jacklyn R. Petretee, of Liberty Lake.

Soren M. Poulsen and Talia G. Beebe, both of Spokane.

Christopher M. Davis and Rachelle A. Elkins, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel V. Slater and Landi S. Weeks, both of Spokane.

James P. Velikodnyy, of Post Falls, and Vanya L. Yaroshuk, of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

JP Spokane I LLC, JP Spokane II LLC, JP Spokane III LLC, JP Spokane IV LLC, JP Spokane V LLC and JP Spokane VI LLC v. Lease By Design LLC, Blueprint Leasing LLC and Hollye Miller, complaint for damages and injunctive relief.

Convoy Supply Inc. v. Superior Home Builders Inc. and Jesse Pollock, complaint.

Deer and Co. v. Robert L. Murray, complaint.

American Express National Bank v. Tracy Campbell, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Karen McDermott, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Alesha Rogerson, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Michael E. Schmidt, money claimed owed.

Cody Hamlin v. Bonnie J. Hempstead, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wright, Hannah J. and Zachary T.

Thrasher, Tacy M. and John E.

Borges, Megan J. and Chad L.

Mora, Nichole S. and Vermurlen, Dominic R.

McCord, Sandra and Patrick

Mortenson, Ashley R. and Carston B.

Krause, Kalissa J. and Meythaler, Isaac M.

Taylor, Travis L. and Shanna M.

Montoya, Laurel A. and Cooper, Ryan M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Travis J. Kubik, 38; 78 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jessica F. Hutson, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and bail jumping.

James H. Stevens, 85; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Krist N. Holst, 66; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Suzannah R. Karn, 42; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Mark A. Balderas, 42; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandon W. Boyle, 37; 45 days in jail, protection order violation.

Nicholas K. Brigman, 23; 13 days in jail, protection order violation.

Calvin T. M. Conrad, 26; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Daniel J. Cruz, 36; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jesse J. Curry, 19; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Anna R. Juhasz, 38; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Claudia J. Lemley, 25; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jayden J. Phifer, 24; seven days in jail converted to five days of work crew, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michelle M. Spindler, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Landon G. Thomas, 18; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Edward F. Ramey, IV, 20; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree theft.

Daniel W. Sullivan, 77; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

June R. Hopkins, 48; 35 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Lelarose C. Johnson, 24; 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Kawaljit S. Khahera, 52; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jehu M. Ned, 26; seven days in jail with credit given for one day served, six days in jail converted to six days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree criminal trespassing and driving while intoxicated.

Amanda A. Norris, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.