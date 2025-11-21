Bald eagle drops cat onto car on N.C. highway, prompting 911 response

By Pete Thomas USA Today

Somewhere in Swain County, North Carolina, a pet owner is missing a cat, a bald eagle might still be searching for a meal, and a motorist is in need of a new windshield.

In a bizarre incident Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 74, the cat was dropped by the eagle and crashed through the motorist’s windshield.

A photo shared by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol shows a giant hole on the passenger-side of the windshield.

According to CBS News, the female motorist, who was not injured, was shaken up enough to telephone 911, prompting an emergency response. Unfortunately, the cat did not survive.

WLOS TV received audio of the 911 call, which begins with the motorist saying, “OK, you may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield – it absolutely shattered my windshield.”

The dispatcher responded: “I do believe you, honestly…. I’ve heard crazier.”

While this may sound improbable, bald eagles are massive raptors with wingspans measuring nearly 7 feet.

While they prefer fish, bald eagles also prey on mammals such as rabbits and muskrats, so it is not inconceivable that one would occasionally swoop down on unattended cats and even small dogs.