Vandals start fast, breeze past UC Riverside

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho women’s basketball team used a sharpshooting first quarter to open up a big lead and cruised from there, handily defeating nonconference visitor UC Riverside 89-75 on Friday night at ICCU Arena.

The Vandals (4-1) led 32-19 after an impressive first quarter that included five 3-pointers. Guard Hope Hassmann hit three, draining an off-balance triple at the buzzer.

Idaho didn’t slow down in the second period, outscoring the Highlanders 20-7, and the lead ballooned to as many as 33 points before Riverside (0-4) trimmed into it late.

Guard Ana Beatriz Passos led Idaho with 18 points. Hassmann contributed 15 as the Vandals shot 45.6% from the field and 9 of 22 (41%) from 3-point range – they were shooting over 50% for the majority of the game before easing up in the final period. Forwards Debora dos Santos and Lorena Barbosa added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Idaho won the rebounding battle 48-30.

Guard Taylor Swanson had 15 points to lead UC Riverside, which shot 41% from the floor and 9 of 23 (39%) from deep.