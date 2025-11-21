Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dustin A. Sturgeon and Asenah W. Achziger, both of Ford.

Caleb J. Harris and Jasmine T. Mowery Racz, both of Spokane Valley.

Oleg V. Gnatenko and Halyna Mishchenko, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua C. Whiteley and Peyton M. Knox, both of Cheney.

Marcelus L. Hiter and Emily A. Kuiper, both of Spokane.

Elijah J. Perez, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Hannah J. Neuberger, of Cheney.

Chance Mungualinipa and Clementine Mwange, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Nicole Leonard, et al., restitution of premises.

Pacific Terrace Apartments LLC v. Ryan Holcomb, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Maria Contreras, restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Nathaniel Russell, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Cameron Wilder, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Tanya Roybal, restitution of premises.

Sectad Investments LLC v. Johnathan Rosenberg, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Calvin Andrews, restitution of premises.

Bruce A. Sweet and Shannon M. Sweet v. American Contractors Indemnity Co. and Power Pros Plus LLC, complaint.

Blane Desantis v. Gesa Credit Union and Don Miller, complaint.

Blane C. DeSantis v. Spokane Federal Credit Union and Parker Toyota Inc., complaint for damages.

Tomika Smith v. Spokane Housing Authority, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Williams, Jasmine T. and Maynique D.

Rupert, Bryce A. and Cheyla F.

Torrey, Kenneth D. and Mary S.

Surdam, Tod K. and Siderius, Caroline M.

Alobaidi, Nathan S. and Jamie G.

Cecchini, Kelly and Donna

Obleness, Angela L. and Abram M.

Reyes, Alma and Castro, Juan

McNally, Alyssa and Ian P.

Mohammad Salim, Nur A. B. and Pru, Has K.

Olah, Jessica and Michael

Bjerke, Roxanne C. and Gerhard W.

Fenske, Megan and Nashleanas, Marcus

Rossman, Robert J. and Kendra L.

Valdez, Jose G. and Kayte M.

Kimani, Margaret W. and Thairu, Munyua

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Robert W. Hale, 51; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Daniel Sprague, 28; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Ray A. Thurman, 63; $500 restitution, one month in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Braxton L. Lewis, 42; 4.5 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree robbery and possession of an incendiary device.

Keith M. Bolstad, 29; $500 restitution, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic child assault.

Judge Dean D. Chuang

Desiree M. Hoglund, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Johnathan T. Johnson, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Timothy M. Lusk, 54; six days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Davis A. Apitz, 32; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan R. Brock, 20; nine days in jail, reckless driving.

Vaughn M. Evans, 36; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Chandler K. Barton, 25; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Donnie L. Boyd, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, protection order violation.

Damian J. Guevara Alvarez, 18; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Alfred J. Martin, 65; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, protection order violation.