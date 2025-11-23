Design Recipes: Enduring design trends

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Interior design helps shape environments where we work and live. As lifestyles change, designers must design and adapt spaces.

From a reduced focus on pure aesthetics to an increased focus on sustainability and function, today’s design trends are less about following fads and more about creating homes that are purposeful, thoughtful and well-designed.

How trends evolve

Trends evolve in response to how people live. They often start in other creative artforms such as music, fashion and art. What we see on the fashion runway often trickles down into home décor. In recent years, we’ve seen design become more about wellness, sustainability and function.

Biggest trend of 2025

The biggest trend of 2025 is luxury design that isn’t necessarily expensive but looks expensive. Well-made products that are also well-designed can help make a room feel both luxurious and elevated. Rich textures and textiles, subtle color palettes, well-made upholstery pieces, and relaxed, natural materials are considered both modern and timeless.

Current trends

There’s been a noticeable shift toward warmth and authenticity in interiors. Natural, relaxed materials, tactile finishes and earthy tones such as camel, clay, moss green and creamy whites are taking center stage. Clients and designers have made a move toward comfort, seeking livable spaces that feel curated, yet approachable. I’m also seeing a return to craftsmanship as well as handwoven textiles, artisan lighting and bespoke furniture pieces to add customization to a space.

What customers want from interior designers

Clients are asking for homes that feel personal, timeless and easy to live in. Today’s homeowner is seeking a home that can be “lived in” as opposed to having unused rooms such as formal living rooms or guest rooms that are just “on display.” Today’s customer wants spaces that are beautiful but also functional. There’s also a huge interest in natural and sustainable materials: linen, rattan, wood and stone. With people spending less time at work and more and more time at home, people want spaces that feel comfortable as opposed to “stuffy” and overly styled.

Interior design trends that are timeless

Neutral color palettes, layered textures and natural materials have stood the test of time because they work in any environment and can evolve with small updates and blend well with nearly any decor. Classic design foundations, solid lighting, balance and proportion will never go out of style.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”