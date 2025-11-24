This day in history: Skyjacker D.B. Cooper remains at large after jumping from plane in SW WA. Trial ends with committee ruling in favor of Elk over championship game

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Mystery skyjacker D.B. Cooper was still nowhere to be found – but he was about to enter his final year of laying low.

At least that was one theory, because the statute of limitations was set to expire in exactly one more year.

He bailed out of a Boeing 727 with $200,000 in $20 bills somewhere over southwest Washington. If he were alive and hiding out – and that was a big if – he might feel free to emerge from hiding in a year.

The FBI admitted that it knew “little more about him than it did on the stormy Thanksgiving eve” in 1971.

As it turned out, the mystery would not be solved in 1976 – or any subsequent year.

From 1925: The high school football team from Elk earned its most significant win of the season – in a Spokane conference room.

The Elk High School team won the Spokane County championship, but opposing coaches and principals accused the Elk squad of winning by “undue roughness unfair means.”

So, the executive committee of the Spokane Principals Association held a formal “trial” to determine if those allegations were justified.

The committee said that “a large portion of the evidence was conflicting” and the “charges of the plaintiffs were almost entirely based on hearsay evidence.”

In the end, the committee relied on the testimony offered by the four referees who officiated the games.

“While admitting that it was impossible to see everything that transpired, they said that, as far as they knew, every infringement of the rules was promptly penalized.”

So the committee ruled in favor of Elk, which went undefeated with a team that consisted of only 14 players.