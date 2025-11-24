Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nelson R. Burland and Sarah H. Smith, both of Spokane.

Julius J. Wirthlin, of Liberty Lake, and Jenna M. McCombs, of Greenacres.

Matthew R. Allen and Morgan M. Rowley, both of Cheney.

Gabriel Garza and Marissa C. Ybarra, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eli P. Alexeyenko, et al. v. Heidi M. Blais, seeking quiet title.

American Express National Bank v. Arthur Kanneh, money claimed owed.

Jacob Wilkinson v. Jason Bircher, et al., restitution of premises.

Connect By American Family Insurance Co. v. Dominique Ryan and Shaina Williams, complaint.

Jake Roberts v. Amazon Fulfillment Center, complaint for damages.

Macy Strawn and Nicholas Strawn v. Providence Health and Services-Wash. and MultiCare Health Systems, complaint for personal injury and damages.

Environment Control Restoration Services Inc. v. USAA General Indemnity Co., complaint.

John Agost and Sherri Agost v. Sonya Marlton-Sievers and Michael J. Duke, Jr., complaint.

LLM LLC v. City of Airway Heights, complaint.

Abraham A. Marquez v. NW Gutter Cleaning and Lawn Care LLC, Nikola Navarro and Bobby Higgins, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wilson, Elizabeth R. and Jeremy G.

Zhang, Hongjia and Cano McConnell, Alexander J.

Vanslyke, Kelly and Justin D.

Welpton, Robert J. E. and Shadoe

Lindquist, Scott L. and O’Brien, Sharee D.

Edwards, Jasmin L. and Destin R.

Bellinger, Brett and King, Andrea

Ridgeway, Dennis W. and Rebekah R.

Ray, Aaliyah L. and McCoy, Gabriel A.

Fischer, Timothy M. and Rachele A.

Smith, Lissette M. and Smith, Isaac A.

Comstock, Rebecca K. and Wiese, Arthur A.

Estes, Steven R. and Tasha

Armstrong, Christine D. and James H.

Orr, Brett C. and Cara S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Donald W. Delano, 43; 12 months and a day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Benjamin D. Foye, 37; $15 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of order violation.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Craig O. and Dayle L. McElroy, Spokane; debts of $599,225.

Roger I. Pech Ventura, Spokane Valley; debts of $18,538.

Alia Zaida, Spokane Valley; debts of $249,000.

Terry Jeffries, Colfax; debts of $33,242.

Elisa M. Collins, Spokane; debts of $536,399.

Jerry L. and Dayna M. Watson, Spokane; debts of $196,913.

Kathy L. McKeeman, Spokane; debts of$21,846.

Cindy A. Kothandaraman, Pullman; debts of $249,342.

Buddy S. Rabaya, Jr. and Katherine N. Rabaya-Horwath, Spokane; debts of 62,542.

Jeromy Lawson, Spokane; debts of $19,389.

Louise R. Gooch, Spokane; debts of $30,993.

Sidney Clarke, Moses Lake; debts of $342,364.

Kivonn I. and Myla K. Davis, Spokane; debts of $81,835.

Rachael E. Clevenger, Spokane Valley; debts of $701,363.

Jeremy J. and Kayelee M. Walters, Spokane; debts of $26,303.

Wage-earner petitions

Barbara R. Stroth, Spokane; debts of $97,449.

Devin M. Curry, Spokane; debts of $316,897.

Jason M. and Misti D. Reed, Spokane; debts of $102,613.

Joseph B. and Morgan A. Morcom, Spokane Valley; debts of $469,347.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Stephen M. Bayless, 42; 120 days in jail with credit given for six days served, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Lee J. Ford, 57; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Dominic L. Cudmore, 41; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Miguel J. Perez, 41; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Taja M. Ramsey, 50; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Curtis P. Trancredi, 29; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, resisting arrest.

Serenity M. Tremblay, 56; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Terry L. Schultz, 60; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.