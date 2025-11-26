Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicolli D. Hangsleben and Diana M. Mejia Ramirez, both of Spokane.

Collin R. Perry, of Spokane, and Alexandra M. Rodriguez, of Truckee, Calif.

Alisyn N. Waite and Victoria M. Denison, both of Cheney.

Moses N. Wainaina, of Spokane Valley, and Juliete Uwamahoro, of Spokane.

Carlos D. Andrade and Yurainyth S. Morales, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Skyview Apartments Spe LLC v. Bounkong Keopha, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Ricardo Venagas, restitution of premises.

Dakota Flats LLC v. Sara Sattler, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Bethany Laird, restitution of premises.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Jalse Miller, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Shaylynne Allen, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Bailey Liberda, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Pamela Stewart, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Sheri Wooley, restitution of premises.

Clare View Seniors Apartments LP v. Bonnie Palmer, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Sandra Coney, et al., restitution of premises.

Sinclair Marketing LLC v. Nicholas Coe, restitution of premises.

James A. Young and Delreen Zingale v. Camco Construction Inc., Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, Barton Roofing and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Crystal Riddle-Anderson v. Avery Brown, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Guthrie, Mark P. and Meghan

Banks, Jessica M. and Howard E., Jr.

Roose, Rysta D. and Justin B.

Neal, Taylor C. and Curns, Timothy K.

Tibbetts, Michelle R. and Muzatko, Ryan A.

Montiel, Julibeth V. and Christian E.

Holt, Zachary C. and Marion, Megan C.

Centola, Richard and Cindy

Henry, Joselyn N. and Brandyn L.

Craven, Catherine E. and Orellana, William O.

Muller, Catherine and Justin T.

Murotani, Jubei and Yuka

Perkins, Ryan and Vanderholm, Raedriel

Heyfetz, Aleksander and Kotelovich, Ella

Fay, Erin T. and Rhoads, Phillip T.

Walker, Jake A. and Megan J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jesse Norris, 34; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of first-degree identity theft.

Kyler Williamson, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment, fourth-degree assault, discharging firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Desiree Estada, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Randall JW Goodwin, 46; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Natasha A. Schwencer, 43; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Johntylast N. Laidren, 31; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jalen S. Roastingstick-Simon, 28; 12 months and a day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jameel R. O. Fletcher, 32; 24 days in jail, protection order violation.

James A. Garcia, 46; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Lesean A. U. T. Grant, 22; 364 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Silas A. Z. Williams, 24; 72 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Billy C. Winkle, 52; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.

Michael A. Young, 41; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Andrew Biviano

Amber N. Harmon, 39; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kuma M. Husen, 32; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Colton M. Jacobson, 38; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Bradley J. Johnston, 43; $2,095.50 fine, 208 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

James P. Le Blanc, Sr., 68; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dedrick J. King, 27; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Robert W. Walters, 37; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served. Possession of a controlled substance.

Michah E. Walton, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

David M. Weaver, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth I. Williams, 35; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Bobby J. Leihenseder, 50; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, operating a vehicle without a license, refusing to comply with an officer while operating a vehicle and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Michael C. Malysa, 44; 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Bryan G. Mochel, 43; eight hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Diamond J. Newman, 47; 278 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Randall M. Nilsen, 35; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Scott A. Bernhard, 65; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Enrique A. Florez, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alayna L. Clark, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Benjamin Conover, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Joseph R. Fisette, 45; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Atrena R. Gregory, 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving and reckless endangerment.

Jobe C. J. Denny, 33; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, third-degree theft.

Tyler J. Gorder, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jenee C. Dumas-Brownlee, 33; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, two counts of third-degree theft.

Adam K. Bortfeld, 53; two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Shawna M. Castel, 40; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Michael D. Garrison, 28; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.