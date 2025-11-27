Medicare to test making CBD treatment available for seniors

By Charles Gorrivan and Rachel Cohrs Zhang Bloomberg

Some U.S. Medicare patients would be eligible to receive coverage for CBD under an initiative being planned through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to people familiar with the matter who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis that doesn’t cause a high. Some research suggests it may treat cancer symptoms. It’s also used as a remedy for sleep disorders, anxiety, pain and inflammation.

Details of the program couldn’t immediately be learned, but an early version of the plan focused on seniors in oncology and palliative care settings, according to a summary viewed by Bloomberg. Howard Kessler, a payments financier who has advocated for expanded CBD access, met with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the issue last month, the people added.

Christopher Krepich, a spokesperson for CMS, said the agency doesn’t speculate on future rulemaking or potential actions. Kessler didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In September, Trump shared a video on Truth Social that supported Medicare coverage of CBD. The video, which sent cannabis stocks soaring, pitched the compound as a natural remedy that could extend seniors’ lives. It was produced by the Commonwealth Project, a group Kessler founded that promotes access to CBD products for seniors.

Shares of cannabis stocks including Tilray Brands Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. briefly rose to session highs on Wednesday.

CBD is sold in a number of products, from gummies and tinctures to pet treats and skincare. A branded version is also approved by U.S. regulators to treat seizures associated with severe forms of epilepsy. State laws regarding CBD vary, and the recent spending bill signed by Trump is poised to restrict access to many CBD products made from hemp that contain THC, the compound responsible for marijuana’s intoxicating properties.

A recent study funded by the Food and Drug Administration suggested that prolonged use of CBD may cause liver toxicity. Other research has suggested it can interfere with other medications, harm male reproductive health and pose potential risks to children and pregnant women.