Two people were killed in a private plane crash in southern New Mexico ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The plane took off around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to return to its “airport of origin” an hour later, according to New Mexico State Police.

Officials did not specify what airport that was, though they said the plane was last known to be near the Alamogordo White Sands Regional Airport, around 60 miles northeast of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

A family member of one of the passengers reported the plane missing after the person did not return from the flight, according to KOAT-TV in Albuquerque.

Search and rescue personnel found the plane on Thursday morning near Cloudcroft, New Mexico, a small community within the Lincoln National Forest that is just over a dozen miles away from the Alamogordo White Sands Regional Airport.

New Mexico State Police, the Alamogordo police and fire departments and New Mexico Search and Rescue were among the agencies involved in the effort.

The plane was found burned with two bodies inside. The names of the deceased were not immediately made public.

The incident was listed as an accidental crash on the National Transportation Safety Board’s incident database as of Friday. An investigation is ongoing.

9 more newspapers sue OpenAI, Microsoft, alleging stolen content used in AI apps

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nine newspapers owned or managed by MediaNews Group filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the tech giants of violating copyright law by stealing the news publishers’ content to build and operate the large language models that power their artificial intelligence applications.

The newspapers are the Los Angeles Daily News, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Bernardino Sun, the Boston Herald, the Hartford Courant, the Morning Call, the Boulder Daily Camera, the Daily Press and the Virginian-Pilot.

The plaintiffs in the 119-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said they are seeking “in excess of $10 billion” in damages.

“OpenAI pays for its chips. It pays for its computers. It pays its programmers. But it steals the raw material for its GAI products — valuable well-written content — from hard-working journalists without payment and without permission,” said Steven Lieberman, an attorney with the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Rothwell Figg, Ernst & Manbeck, who is representing the newspapers in the case. “Through this lawsuit, the news plaintiffs seek to make OpenAI pay for what it has taken.”

Spokespersons with OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

From wire reports