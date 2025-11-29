Ask the doctors: Strong bones aren’t built by calcium alone

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Does taking calcium help keep your bones strong or not? I am going through perimenopause now, and osteoporosis is on my mind. A friend says that just a calcium supplement isn’t enough, you need to think about vitamin K. I haven’t even heard of that. Can you please explain?

Dear Reader: Perimenopause refers to the physical changes that take place as a woman nears the end of her reproductive years. A shift in hormone production by the ovaries triggers these changes. Most notably, estrogen begins to fluctuate and gradually decline. As blood levels of estrogen and other reproductive hormones rise and fall, a range of symptoms occur. These include irregular periods, hot flashes, sleep disruption and mood changes. Because estrogen helps maintain bone density, perimenopause can also set the stage for osteoporosis. This is when the cycle of bone remodeling falls out of balance. Bone tissue is broken down more rapidly than it can be rebuilt. This results in porous, brittle and fragile bones that can be easily injured.

That brings us to the concept of supplemental calcium. The idea is that, because dietary calcium provides the raw material for bone remodeling, adding the mineral to the diet should help offset the bone loss. But as with many of our bodily processes, the reality is more complex. Calcium does not act alone. Its efficacy in bone remodeling is tied to vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, phosphate and vitamin K – more specifically, vitamin K2.

Vitamin D boosts the absorption of calcium and phosphate from the intestine. It keeps blood levels of these minerals within the range needed to build bone. Zinc, magnesium and vitamin D each play a role in promoting bone formation. They support the balance between bone growth and resorption. Phosphorus contributes to bone mineralization. Vitamin K2 makes sure that calcium in the blood gets to the matrix of the bone, not the soft tissues of the circulatory system. It does this by activating a protein that binds calcium to the bone matrix.

As one reader wrote to us on this topic, “… taking calcium alone without zinc, magnesium and vitamin K2 is like trying to make a cake when the only ingredient you put in the bowl is flour.” That means thinking about multiple dimensions when eating for skeletal health. It is possible to get each of these important building blocks in dietary supplements. However, we always urge patients to seek out real food sources.

You can find vitamin K2 in animal-based and fermented foods, including cheese, butter, egg yolks and liver. The traditional Japanese dish known as natto, made from fermented soybeans, is also a rich source of vitamin K2. Vitamin K2 is also produced in the gut microbiome. Good sources of zinc and phosphorus include red meat, poultry, seafood and shellfish, eggs and milk. You’ll find vitamin D in fatty fish like salmon, eggs, liver and dairy products. And for magnesium, look to the plant-based world with leafy greens, avocados, bananas, nuts, seeds and legumes. Bottom line: Strong bones aren’t built by calcium alone.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.