Judi Dench ‘can’t recognize anybody’ due to eye condition

By Brendan Morrow USA Today

Judi Dench is sharing an update on her life with a degenerative eye condition.

The English actress, 90, revealed in a recent interview with ITV that she is no longer able to recognize people due to age-related macular degeneration. When the ITV journalist pointed out that Dench is rarely seen on camera these days, she explained this is because “I can’t see anymore,” continuing, “I can’t recognize anybody now. … I can’t see the television. I can’t see to read.”

Dench gave the interview alongside her former “Macbeth” costar, Ian McKellen. The actress told the “Lord of the Rings” star that she can “see your outline” and could recognize him only because “I know you so well.”

The “Skyfall” star previously told The Mirror in 2023 that she had to stop driving due to her worsening eyesight after being diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012.

“I can’t see on a film set any more,” she told the outlet. “And I can’t see to read. So I can’t see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on. It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory.”

According to the National Eye Institute, age-related macular degeneration, which blurs a person’s central vision, is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

“AMD doesn’t cause complete blindness, but losing your central vision can make it harder to see faces, read, drive, or do close-up work like cooking or fixing things around the house,” the NEI notes. “AMD happens very slowly in some people and faster in others.”

During a prior appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Dench noted the disease has made it difficult to learn lines.

“It has become impossible, and because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page,” she said, per People magazine and Deadline.

According to The Guardian, Dench also said at a benefit in 2021 that she has “had to find another way of learning lines and things, which is having great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over and over again.”

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect