Horoscopes 10/1

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025: You’re charming, independent and success oriented. You like to be in control. This year is more laid-back and easygoing. Take time to recharge your batteries. It’s the perfect time to focus on your closest relationships and make sure you’re hanging out with people who are kind and supportive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Enjoy an enthusiastic conversation with someone close to you today. You’ll get excited about sharing big ideas. Very possibly, these ideas will relate to home, family or a domestic situation – perhaps even travel. (It never hurts to think big.) Tonight: Friendships.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Work-related issues will encourage big ideas today. Likewise, work-related travel could be exciting and extensive. Be careful, because today it’s easy to be sloppy about details. Remember: When sweeping a floor, take care of the corners, because the middle will take care of itself. Tonight: You’re noticed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  This can be a productive day for those of you who work in creative fields like the entertainment world. Also, anything related to the hospitality industry, hotels, restaurants or working with kids might produce exciting long-range goals. However, agree to nothing important today. Let these ideas cook. Tonight: Explore and learn.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  You have a strong focus on home and family right now, perhaps including dealing with a parent. In either case, family discussions or bright ideas might occur to you today that involve ambitious changes in the future. Family travel also might be in the picture. Tonight: Check your finances.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  This is a tricky day, because in one way, you’re upbeat and enthusiastic about big, exciting ideas. This feels good! However, you might overlook elements that don’t fit in with your grand vision. Be cautious about speaking arrogantly. Try hard to plan carefully today. Tonight: Cooperate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Be extra careful when dealing with money today, as well as making financial decisions, because it’s easy to get carried away with get-rich schemes or bright ideas about how to improve your wealth. But remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away. Grrr. Double-check details. Tonight: Get organized.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Today Mercury is in your sign at odds with Jupiter, which encourages optimism and positive ideas about life. You’re inclined to make big plans and explore commercial transactions. However, big thinking can overlook details, which might be critical. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Tonight: Socialize!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  With Mars in your sign you are strong, confident and ready to act. However, information that comes to you (especially from research) might be circumspect. Don’t trust everything you hear. In fact, if something seems to be too good to be true, this is probably the case. Caution! Tonight: Cocoon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and take charge of meetings or group gatherings, because you are confident, articulate and enthusiastic. The trick is to make sure that what you say will hold water. Make no assumptions. Make no empty promises. Tonight: Conversations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Bosses, parents and VIPs might be encouraged by your big ideas today. (Or possibly the reverse is true and you hear about big plans from someone else.) Either way, avoid plunging ahead precipitously. Don’t let your optimism make you act recklessly. Double-check all possibilities to be safe. Tonight: Check your money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  You might be enthused by philosophical ideas or new information, especially from other countries or different cultures. This can be enlightening and uplifting. Meanwhile, double-check travel plans or plans related to school and publishing, because it’s easy to overlook details today. Tonight: You win!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  When it comes to debt, taxes, shared property and inheritances, be careful today. Sloppy thinking and a quick rush to judgment can overlook important details. Take a moment to check your work. Be careful about accepting information at face value. Tonight: Seek privacy.

