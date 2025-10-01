What to stream: Don’t miss these hidden gems amid fall influx

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Two of the major events of the fall are already underway: awards season and spooky season. Major Oscar players are already in theaters, and with October upon us, everything Halloween, horror and pumpkin spice are ready to go. But before you plow full steam ahead, here are a few streaming suggestions of hidden gems not to miss in the crush of everything autumn.

First up, the romantic drama “All of You” on Apple TV+ is worth the watch for anyone who appreciates some good yearning. If “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” was just too over-the-top fantastical for your taste, take in the grounded and emotional “All of You,” which is a romance with a bit of a futuristic twist. “Ted Lasso’s” Brett Goldstein co-wrote the script with director William Bridges, and co-stars opposite Imogen Poots.

The pair play Simon and Laura, best friends from uni with an intense “will they or won’t they?” vibe until Laura takes a test that matches her up with a soulmate – not Simon. It’s a little bit like “The Lobster” by way of Drake Doremus, but Goldstein and Poots have such sizzling chemistry as both friends and would-be lovers that it lights up the screen. Goldstein passes his Leading Man Test with flying colors. Stream “All of You” on Apple TV+.

Maybe you’re not quite ready to let go of that summer vibe? Rent the delightful indie comedy “Griffin in Summer,” featuring a breakout turn from star Everett Blunck, a precocious tween playwright who spends his summers producing plays out of his basement, much to the chagrin of his put-upon mother Helen (Melanie Lynskey). When a new pool boy (Owen Teague) distracts Griffin from his work, things take a turn as he starts to learn more about himself and others. Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Nicholas Colia, “Griffin in Summer” is laugh-out-loud coming-of-age comedy rooted in specificity and jokes that will delight any theater geek. Rent it on all digital platforms.

Eva Victor’s delicate and moving trauma drama “Sorry, Baby” is equal parts ruefully funny and quietly devastating, depicting a young English professor at a New England university who is trying to move on from a dramatic, life-altering event. Victor wrote, directed, and stars in their debut feature, and delivers a screenplay and performance that is unforgettable. Rent this one on all digital platforms.

Michael Angarano and Michael Cera star in Angarano’s charming buddy road movie “Sacramento,” his second feature. The two play old friends who go on an impromptu road trip from L.A. to Sacramento and work out their issues with death, aging, impending fatherhood and old flames along the way. Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine co-star. Stream it on Hulu.

Finally, Amalia Ulman’s quirky “Magic Farm” is a gem from earlier this year that is not to be missed. This sharp and silly satire of YouTube culture vultures exploring a tiny Argentinian village takes a look at what it means to miss the culture when you’re looking for the content trees. The ensemble includes Chloe Sevigny, Alex Wolff, Simon Rex, Joe Apollonio and a terrific Camila del Campo. Stream it on Mubi or rent it on iTunes or Amazon.