Quentin Tarantino to rerelease ‘Kill Bill’ to theaters as 4-hour epic

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Both of Quentin Tarantino‘s “Kill Bill” movies will finally be released on the big screen as one film, as he initially intended.

“Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” is set to hit select theaters Dec. 5 with a running time of 4 hours and 7 minutes. This version will include an exclusive animated sequence and will omit Vol. 1’s cliffhanger ending and Vol. 2’s recap opener to create one long epic action thriller.

“I wrote and directed it as one movie – and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie,” the Academy Award-winning filmmaker said in a statement.

“The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theatre in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!”

Released months apart in 2003 and 2004, the “Kill Bill” movies star Uma Thurman as the Bride, a former assassin seeking revenge on her former lover and ex colleagues who tried to kill her at her wedding rehearsal. The martial arts masterpiece also starred Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, Michael Madsen, Vivica A. Fox, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, Julie Dreyfus and David Carradine.

“Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2” grossed $333 million at the global box office.

Both “The Whole Bloody Affair” films first saw the light of day at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006.

According to Variety, the reedited work has remained in the vault since debuting in 2011 at Tarantino’s own New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.