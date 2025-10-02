Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Rose S. Ketmayura and Heather M. Prosser, both of Newman Lake.

Jason S. Palmer, of Spokane, and Jayne E. Hill, of Spokane Valley.

Jered S. Heyn and Sierra A. McHenry, both of Spokane Valley.

Grant T. Moody and Penny L. Martin, both of Spokane.

William J. Lossmann, of Spokane, and Jessica M. Frieze, of Spring City, Pa.

Cody A. Gronning and Kyla R. Oakes, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Logan J. Anyan, of Spokane, and Emma S. Childs, of Coeur d’Alene.

William P. Kuharski and Jordan R. Huston, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mayfair Apartments Co. v. Alaa Elkharwily, restitution of premises.

Riverwalk Point I LLC v. Terrance Winfrey, restitution of premises.

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Glen Jay, et al., restitution of premises.

Ronald L. Parker, et al. v. Theresa Trout, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Alvanique Smith, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Brooklyn J. Peasley, et al., restitution of premises.

Fox Glen Apartments LLC v. Tynan Hollan, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Justin Rockey, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Group LLC v. Kaydence Jacobs, restitution of premises.

Le’Taxione v. Robert Cossey, Shirley Vanning, Robert R. Cossey & Associates, P.S., Cossey, Jones, Wofford, & Sawyer, PLLC and Cossey, Wofford & Associates PLLC, complaint for legal malpractice.

Anthony Speelman v. Michael McVay, complaint for damages.

McGee Electric LLC v. Gil’s Fine Construction LLC, Gil Pelayo Gomez and American Contractors Indemnity Co., complaint.

Enduris Wash. v. Randi L. Orton, Jaime D. Thornbrough and Farmers Insurance Co. of Wash., complaint for damages.

Joseph S. Blake v. Veronica C. Chodorowski, Kalista Mettler, Anthony Arroyo and Platinum Excavation LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Warren, Travis L. and Georgianna M.

Thorn, Heather L. and Zach L.

Sabatino, Samantha J. and William

White, Marivic B. and Patrick T.

Ittner, Tiffany N. and David W.

Torbett, Shelly and Michael

Ray, Jesten L. and Peter R.

Grorud, Angela J. and Brede S.

Triplett, Alexander C. and Pitt, Sarah R.

Hobbs, Warren and Amy

Kelly, Tyler S. and Mackynzie S.

Kenworthy, Theresa M. and Michael J.

Bush, Gynny K. and Jana L.

Byers, Britani N. and Devon T.

Blake, Jennifer L. and Tony J.

Beckley, Ashley N. and Jared J.

Savitz, Terri L. and Kyle S.

Wilson, Gregory and Courtney L.

Cronk, Brandon J. and Melanie C.

Magness, Desarae M. and Jack J.

Tresner, Shawn M. and Rayfield, Tamy L.

Jones, Matthew R. and Rigby, Trea N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Johnny R. Burt, 28; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of drive by shooting, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Cole F. Reynoso, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while reckless driving.

Travis C. Williams, 27; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and domestic harassment.

Michael D. Thornton, 63; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Georgena Wade, 49; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Alexander Valez, 31; $5,744.12 restitution, 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

William A. Dorley, also known as Bill A. Dorley, 35; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Denis A. Gordiyenko, 37; 56 days in jail, stalking.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jasmin M. Lyons, 27; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Jacob K. Johnson, 35; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, possession of a dangerous weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Daniel L. Serrano, 32; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jessie W. S. Lane, 20; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kole M. Miller, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joshua S. Madsen, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.