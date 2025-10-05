10 hidden US spots to see the northern lights without a passport

By Kathleen Wong USA Today

Most Americans believe they need to travel to some far-off destination to witness the majestic northern lights. Think again.

While Northern European countries, such as Iceland and Norway, are famous for their frequently lit-up night sky by the dancing light display, it turns out there are some prime viewing destinations in the United States – no international flight needed.

Caused by Earth’s magnetic field interacting with the sun’s plasma, the aurora borealis is constantly present, but not always visible to our eyes due to factors such as light pollution, the geomagnetic K-index and moon brightness. When conditions line up in a certain way, the natural phenomenon can be a spectacle for the eyes.

“There are a number of conditions that have to be just right in order for the aurora borealis to make an appearance,” said Gísli S. Brynjólfsson, the director of global marketing at Icelandair, in a statement. “Traveling to Iceland in winter is therefore our first tip for photographing the northern lights.”

But for travelers who can’t make the overseas trip, Icelandair recently set out to find the best underrated U.S. destinations to see the northern lights. In August, the Iceland-based carrier analyzed domestic spots known for aurora borealis sightings against TikTok hashtags to measure popularity, with those that have fewer mentions being considered lesser-known.

Here are the best hidden spots to view the Northern Lights in the United States, according to Icelandair.

Idaho Panhandle National Forest

Idaho

The Idaho Panhandle National Forest is a vast expanse of pristine forests, lakes and rivers in North Idaho. With its remoteness, the forest makes for an ideal spot to take in the northern lights, with nearby waterbodies like Lake Pend Oreille providing beautiful reflections of the light show.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

Maine

Designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary in 2020, the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument provides visitors with some of the darkest, clearest skies east of the Mississippi River, according to the National Park Service.

Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory

New York

About five hours by car from New York City awaits a premiere night-sky viewing location, the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, New York. With low-light pollution and high altitudes, the observatory offers visitors the chance to view pristine night skies, sometimes including the Northern Lights, from its roll-off roof.

Newport State Park

Wisconsin

Set along the shoreline of Lake Michigan on the Door Peninsula, Newport State Park is home to some of the darkest skies in Wisconsin. From the early evening to dawn, this designated Dark Sky Park is one of the best places to catch the Northern Lights.

Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge

Maine

Located in the former Loring Air Force Base, Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge is not only home to wildlife such as bald eagles and lynx, but also one of the best places in the state to see the Northern Lights.

Cook County

Minnesota

Minnesota’s northeastern tip of Cook County is one of the best places in the state to see the aurora borealis. Some recommended spots for travelers include the Gunflint Trail and the Grand Marais area.

Cherry Springs State Park

Pennsylvania

Often considered one of the most beautiful stargazing spots in Pennsylvania, Cherry Springs State Park was the second certified International Dark Sky Park in the world. This remote region provides views of the Milky Way and Northern Lights.

Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary

Oregon

Southern Oregon is home to the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary, named for its arid high desert that’s also incredibly remote and rugged. These characteristics make it a place where people can camp and soak in the glittering night sky.

Voyageurs National Park

Minnesota

This 218,000-acre national park may be one of the least visited, but it provides some of the best northern lights viewings. Voyageurs National Park is also an International Dark Sky Park, where the glowing Northern Lights often light up the sky.

Craters of the Moon National Monument

Idaho

Like its name suggests, Craters of the Moon National Monument feels otherworldly with its landscapes of lava flows and cinder cones. Located in central Idaho, the national monument became an International Dark Sky Park in 2017, meaning travelers flock to see the night sky here.