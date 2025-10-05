Horoscopes 10/5

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025: You are a humanitarian who is sensitive, sensual and has a strong sense of justice. You’re also charming. This is a year of service for you, perhaps service to family. Take care of yourself, because you’ll be a resource for family, friends and loved ones who will turn to you for guidance, comfort and courage. Do something to personalize your home.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  This is a laid-back day. Hide at home or enjoy your own privacy with good food and drink. Take it easy and do whatever pleases you. Take the day off. Tonight: You win!

This Week: Get more sleep. Co-workers are supportive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  This is a friendly day, which is why you’ll enjoy the company of someone or a group or an organization. Discussions with others might prompt you to think about new goals or changing your current goals. Or setting some goals. Who knows? Tonight: Privacy.

This Week: Work hard, party hard!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  If you can use your influence today or the influence of someone else you’ll do something for the general welfare of others. This is because you want to do the highest good. Even if you can help one person, that’s significant. Tonight: Friendships.

This Week: You will accomplish much. Great time for a vacation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Travel will appeal today because you’re hungry to expand your horizons and discover something new. Talk to people from other countries or different cultures. They might have something fascinating to share with you. You might learn something unusual or surprising. Tonight: You’re admired.

This Week: Home and family are your focus. You’re diplomatic and charming.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Financial discussions will go well because today you’re articulate and in charge. Furthermore, things will tend to go your way to the extent that gifts, goodies and favors from others will come to you. Tonight: Explore!

This Week: Busy! Short trips. Family discussions. Boost your income.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Today you’ll enjoy the company of friends, partners and spouses, and members of the general public. You feel the need to be involved. If you work with small groups or large conferences, you will be successful. Tonight: Check your finances.

This Week: You’re convincing! Shop for wardrobe goodies.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Work-related travel will be a major plus. This is the perfect day for joy with a pet. Discussions about your job, health, or a pet are all areas that can expand in a meaningful, beneficial way for you. Tonight: Cooperate.

This Week: Organize your possessions. Get rid of excess.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Accept invitations to party and schmooze. This is a fun-loving, lighthearted day! It’s also a romantic, upbeat day, which promotes fun outings, shared sports and anything that expands your world in a pleasant way. Tonight: Work.

This Week: You’re private but talkative and strong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  This is the perfect day to relax at home and enjoy yourself. However, it’s also an excellent day to entertain at home or to explore real estate opportunities. The choice is yours. Tonight: Play!

This Week: You’re popular. Bosses are impressed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  You’re full of big ideas and eager to schmooze! But you’re also happy to take it easy and enjoy quiet times with friends. That’s because this is a gentle, laid-back day. Tonight: Relax.

This Week: You look good. Get a change of scenery.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Financial discussions will favor you today. Likewise, moneymaking ideas might be positive. If shopping, you might be tempted to go overboard. Be smart and keep your receipts. (And the box.) Tonight: Discussions.

This Week: Practical help comes your way. Travel and learn.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter giving you a pleasant sense of well-being. You feel warm and friendly to everyone around you. People will warm to you. You will attract happy, positive individuals. Tonight: Check your belongings.

This Week: Relationships are supportive. Travel and explore.

