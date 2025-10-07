Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Chance A. Garrett and Chance J. Woudenberg, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander Sanchez and Kaitlynne M. Tisdale, both of Spokane.

Tyler N. E. McNeiece and Katie C. Thompson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy T. Daker and Stephanie A. Robinette, both of Spokane.

Nicholes J. Pavlin and Justice R. Maddox, both of Spokane.

Eric T. Alduin and Rashelle K. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Whitney K. Chamberlin and Mary E. Cone, both of Spokane.

Ethan R. Speir and Cassandra S. Barker, both of Spokane.

Skyler D. Love and Raven A. Love, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Riverwalk Point II LLC v. Vincent Harshaw, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Denise Long, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Jason Fuller, restitution of premises.

Beloved Sunset Apartments LLC v. Crystal Huggins, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Kinaeth Madison, restitution of premises.

NW King Properties LLC v. Marketa Larson, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Dakota Smith, restitution of premises.

Liberty Park Apartments LLC v. Rasany Mekdarasack, restitution of premises.

Volt Capital LLC v. Adrian Harrington, et al., restitution of premises.

James R. Johnson v. Shelby Amsden, et al., restitution of premises.

B101 LLC v. Kylan M. Mewborn, et al., restitution of premises.

B101 LLC v. Petter D. Barrios Rivas, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Zoser Philip, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Jessica Digiacoma, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Rostina Carland, et al., restitution of premises.

Chad Choate and Nicholas Choate v. Jason P. Humbert, complaint for personal injuries.

Timothy Beckley v. Kyle A. Stone and Cory J. Spolski, complaint.

Melinda E. Little v. Robert W. Cook and Hurliman Hvac LLC, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ostendorf, Fallon E. and Birkland, Zachary D.

Lanphere, Amanda L. and Berezay, Levi D.

Edwards, Jase A. and Potter, Hannah J.

Van Meter, Annabelle L. and Evan R.

Jones, Caitlin E. and Corey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alexzander W. Kemano, 19; $3,500 restitution, 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Cameron C. Schlotter, 31; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Caleb S. Arnett, 46; 135 days in jail with credit given for 135 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Johnathan M. Greever, 24; eight days in jail, vehicular interference and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kenneth G. Palmisano, 62; six days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jesse J. Smith, 38; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Tyler M. R. Carpenter, 34; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tristen J. Charbonneau, 27; 12 months of probation, physical control.

Gabrielle M. Cristadora, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Derek W. Dennison, 43; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft.