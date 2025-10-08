Kroger expands DoorDash partnership to offer full grocery selection nationwide

By Alexander Coolidge Cincinnati Enquirer

Kroger announced that it is expanding its business relationship with San Francisco-based delivery provider DoorDash to offer the grocer’s full assortment to customers ordering on the digital platform.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket giant said starting on Oct. 1, customers would have access to an expanded selection via DoorDash and be able to shop its entire grocery offering, from fresh produce to toiletries as well as the company’s own branded products.

Growing delivery business is a big deal to Kroger

The expanded offering comes as Kroger looks to keep growing its $13 billion a year digital business, which accounts for nearly 9% of the company’s total sales revenue. Kroger’s digital business includes grocery orders made online and picked up at the store, orders for home delivery from the company’s own fulfillment centers and third-party delivery outlets, such as DoorDash, Instacart and Uber Eats.

While Kroger does not break out digital sales results by channel, the retailer has disclosed delivery options are leading its overall digital growth. In its latest quarterly report, Kroger said delivery sales grew 20% so far this year, compared with 15% overall growth of its digital sales.

“We want to provide customers what they want, how they want it, without asking them to compromise on value,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief digital officer, in a statement.

DoorDash offficials said Kroger is one of its most-searched retailers on its app.

“With Kroger now on DoorDash nationwide, millions of customers can shop the largest grocer on our platform with the convenience of on-demand delivery,” said Prabir Adarkar, DoorDash’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

Kroger is the nation’s largest supermarket chain

Based in downtown Cincinnati, Kroger employs 409,000 workers nationwide, including roughly 20,000 in Greater Cincinnati.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia under several regional supermarket names, including Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano’s, Fry’s, Smith’s, King Soopers, QFC and others.